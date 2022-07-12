 Skip to main content
Looking for a cheap Prime Day laptop deal? This Chromebook is $98

Today's Best HP Chromebook Prime Day Deal

A woman in a yellow jumper sits at a desk with an HP Chromebook 11.6 open in front of her, and a mug alongside.

It may be Prime Day right now, but we’re also not so far off from back-to-school shopping season either. Do you need to get a good starter laptop for your student? Lucky for you there are Prime Day deals for that. In fact, take a gander at this HP Chromebook Prime Day Deal from Walmart: You can snap up a Chromebook right now for just $98. And this particular Chromebook was originally priced at $225, so you’re getting a Chromebook to support your student’s schoolwork .

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 11.6

The Chromebook featured in this HP Chromebook Prime Day deal is a budget-friendly laptop that is perfect for students. With this deal, you’re getting an HP Chromebook that has an 11.6-inch display, 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an AMD A4-9120C processor. This Chromebook also has an HD antiglare display with 220 nits of brightness and a 1366 x 768 resolution. It’s not the fanciest setup, but it’s affordable and has what students need to complete schoolwork and attend classes remotely, including a webcam.

Plus, it’s incredibly durable as it’s expected to resist spills and survive falls. It also features metal-reinforced corners, which is perfect for younger students who may not be as careful with their first laptop.

This Chromebook, like other Chromebooks, also runs on Chrome OS, which is known to be a lightweight and easy to setup and use operating system. In terms of value, this is one of the best Walmart Prime Day deals around.

If this HP Chromebook Prime Day deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for or if you have a bigger budget to work with, be sure to check out our Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day Chromebook deals pages for more Prime Day shopping ideas. We’ve rounded up tons of deals on the best laptops this year, so you’ll be sure to find what you need.

