This Surface Pro-style Chromebook is only $370 today

If you’re looking for the cheapest way to get a great computer, some of the most affordable laptop deals around are Chromebooks. Google’s web-based OS cuts out a lot of the bloat from other operating systems, giving you a clean, smooth experience built to run on all types of hardware. One of the best Chromebook deals is this 2-in-1 device that we spotted on the HP website. You can get the HP Chromebook x2 11, a stylish tablet-laptop hybrid, for just $370, a $200 discount from the regular price of $570. Keep reading to discover what makes this device stand out from other Chromebooks.

The HP Chromebook x2 is one of the most unique budget devices you can get on the market right now, with a design and feature set that makes it one of the best Chromebooks around. Right out of the box, you’ll notice the unique form factor that closely resembles Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup. The Chromebook x2 is a sleek tablet, complete with a kickstand and tablet support. But it also comes with a detachable keyboard, giving you the versatility of using it as a full-featured laptop. That means you can leave the keyboard off when you’re web browsing or watching content, then put it back when you need to type a paper or send an email.

One of the biggest selling points of this 2-in-1 is the display. Most Chromebooks are equipped with dim, low-resolution displays that make it hard to consume content or enjoy a smooth browsing experience. The X2 bucks that trend with an 11-inch diagonal IPS display with a whopping 2160 x 1440 resolution — a sharper and more detailed screen than found on many laptops that cost over a thousand dollars. It’s also multitouch-enabled and has a 100% sRGB color accuracy rating for perfect colors, which is great if you need to do some light creative work on the web. There are also 400 nits of peak brightness, ideal for working and browsing when you’re outdoors.

Right now, you can get the HP Chromebook X2 11 for just $370, which is $200 off the standard price tag of $570. So if you’re in the market for a Chromebook, this should be on your radar. Hit the Buy Now button below to get this deal as soon as possible — it could end at any time!

