It’s the perfect time to buy a new laptop as Walmart’s first Black Friday Deals for Days event has just kicked off, offering the best Black Friday deals that will let you stretch your budget to purchase a reliable machine. If you’d like to check out alternatives to the Black Friday laptop deals under this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, you should browse the retailer’s Black Friday Chromebook deals. One of the offers that you might like is this $120 discount for the 14-inch HP Chromebook x360, which brings the 2-in-1 device’s price down to just $179 from its original price of $299.

The HP Chromebook x360 features a 14-inch touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge, so you can use it as a laptop when typing documents, in tent form when watching streaming content, and as a tablet when browsing social media. The device is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600, which makes it capable of keeping up with your daily activities.

As a Chromebook, the device runs on Google’s Chrome OS, which heavily relies on web-based apps instead of software that you need to install. This is why the HP Chromebook x360 is only equipped with a 64GB eMMC flash storage, as you’ll be utilizing the cloud. The dependence on online apps, however, results in low overhead, so the device offers quick startups and snappy performance.

The 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 is a versatile 2-in-1 device that’s an even more attractive option in Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days event. The retailer has slashed its price by $120, making it more affordable at just $179 from its original price of $299. It’s unclear how long stocks of the 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

