HP knocks $250 off of its premium Chromebook x360 for Black Friday

HP is knocking $250 off of one of the best Chrome OS computers available on the market, the Chromebook x360 ahead of Black Friday. The sale, which is already live on Best Buy, brings the Chromebook’s usual $600 price down to $350.

The HP Chromebook x360 is a two-in-one convertible notebook and its 360-degree hinge can be flipped around for instantly switching between a laptop or a tablet. It has a large 14-inch 1080p touchscreen that’s flanked by noticeable bezels, although you likely won’t be bothered by them in everyday use.

On top of that, the Chromebook x360 has a set of premium hardware to match its sticker price. It’s made out of aluminium and comes in a two-tone design. Inside, you’ll find an Intel Core i3 processor, an ample 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage that can be expanded through a microSD card, and a battery that’s rated to last up to 14 hours of endurance.

The HP Chromebook x360 also has a range of ports including two USB Type-C ports, a standard USB-A, microSD card slot, and a headphone jack. There’s a backlit keyboard with enough travel and a sufficiently spacious trackpad. Apart from that, the Chromebook x360 offers an HD webcam and B&O branded speakers. There are two color options to choose from — Slate and Gold.

The Chromebook x360, as its name suggests, run on Google’s Chrome OS software and is compatible with Android apps. It’s also certified to receive updates from Google at least till June 2025.

In our testing, the HP Chromebook x360 delivered on all of its promises. Except for the relatively low brightness and thick bezels, we had zero complaints with it. Whether you’re looking for a wide screen to binge-watch shows or juggle between tens of Chrome tabs to get work done on the go, the Chromebook x360 is a worthy option especially at $350.

Alternatively, you can consider Google’s Pixelbook Go and Asus’ Chromebook Flip — both of which will likely be discounted on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Plus, there are a ton of other laptop sales you should check out that have already gone live and we expect more to drop in the coming days.

