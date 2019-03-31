HP sale drops prices on laptops, desktops, and printers by up to $760

Digital Trends
It’s been 80 years since Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard founded HP, a company that would go on to become one of the leading pioneers in the world of personal computing. Hewlett-Packard was at the forefront of the computer revolution, and remains a household name when it comes to laptops, desktop computers, printers, and other PC peripherals for the home and office.

To celebrate the company’s 80 years in existence, HP is running a huge sales event on a wide lineup of computers and hardware: Starting on Sunday, March 31, the HP Days sale lets you enjoy discounts of as much as $760 on everything from 2-in-1 laptops to gaming machines. Whether you’re in the market for a new work PC or just need a new printer, this 80th-anniversary sale should have something for you. You can also to enter to win a free HP Spectre Folio laptop with an exclusive giveaway.

Hewlett-Packard built its name, fame, and reputation on computers, and the biggest highlights of the HP Days sale are some of its great laptops: The budget-friendly HP Notebook 15 is on sale for $170 off, letting you score it for a cheap $350 – a nice choice for those looking for a no-frills Windows 10 machine for work or casual use. The best laptop deal, and the biggest discount of the HP Days event, is the HP Pavilion 15z: Normally $1,300, this beefy PC is on sale for as little as $540, saving you up to $760.

HP also makes some of the best hybrid laptops out there today, so if you’re in the market for a 2-in-1 convertible, you’re in luck. The HP Days sale will see two of the Envy laptops drop in price: The 13-inch HP Envy x360 13z touchscreen laptop is marked down to as low as $600, saving you as much as $160, while the 15-inch HP Envy x360 15t is available for $1,070 after a nice $250 discount.

The HP Days event features a few desktops on sale, too, for those who are after some larger work and gaming machines. The HP Slimline desktop PC rings in at just $300, giving you a $50 savings on a nice Windows 10 workstation that won’t break the bank. An all-in-one computer like the HP Pavilion AIO might be a better choice if you’re looking for a PC that gives you everything you need (right down to a mouse and keyboard) out of the box, and this desktop is marked down to $1,000 for a discount of $200.

The HP Days sale even has the gamers covered: The Omen Obelisk desktop PC packs an AMD Ryzen 5 2500X CPU and an Nvidia GeForce 1060 GPU, and it might be the best desktop deal of the event, coming in at just $850 after a $200 savings. A couple all-in-one printers are marked down as well: The HP OfficeJet 3830 printer, copier, and scanner is on sale for $50 while the sleek HP Envy 5055 AIO printer is just $60, each giving you a 50-percent discount off of its normal price.

The HP Days 80th-anniversary sale kicks off on Sunday, March 31. These deals won’t last long, so if you’re shopping for a new PC or printer for your home or office, then be sure to jump on these limited-time offers before they’re gone. You can also check out the entire HP Days spring sale right here.

