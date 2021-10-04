The holidays are coming, whether you’re ready for them or not. With everything going on, it seems like a good idea to start shopping early. Not just to spend money, or throw it to the wind, but because quite a few things are happening like supply shortages, high demand for certain things, and, of course, the pandemic. Knowing this, HP has launched its HP Days Sale, with some excellent savings on a variety of products, kicking off the shopping season a little early, and allowing plenty of time for holiday deliveries. There is a lot included in the sale, like HP laptop deals on new business-ready laptops, gaming computers, or printers, and even a VR headset or two.

You don’t have to shop exclusively for holiday gifts or items either, there are just some fantastic deals that anyone can take advantage of, regardless of what you’re looking for. To kick things off, we picked out a few of the best deals you’ll find. You can check those out below, or shop the sale yourself and see what you can find!

Best for Play – HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset

HP’s immersive next-level VR headset offers incredible detail — thanks to 2160 x 2160 LCD panels per eye — exceptional audio, and better movement tracking across four built-in cameras. It’s compatible with SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality to give you a lot of options in terms of what you can experience and play. It’s also quick and seamless to set up, so you can unpack the headset, plug it in, and dive into your favorite apps or games with ease. Normally $599, it’s available during the HP Days Sale for $499, so $100 off, plus you get free shipping and you’ll earn HP rewards points.

Best for Work – HP Envy Desktop TE01-2250xt PC

If you want some decent power, but don’t necessarily want a super expensive rig for high-end tasks, then this HP Envy Desktop is an excellent choice. It only includes the tower, but there are a ton of monitors on sale that would pair nicely with it. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 64-bit and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It has integrated graphics, so no dedicated graphics card, but you could add one if you wanted through the customization options. You’ll also get 8GB to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB to 1TB of storage, and Realtek WiFi and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity built-in. You can choose to order a keyboard and mouse combo with it, as well. Normally $600, the sale price starts at $500 depending on what hardware you add.

Best of Both Worlds – HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15t-dk200

Work, play, and everything in between, why should you have to choose? The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is packed with power to play on the go, get some work done, do some photo editing, or whatever else you need it to! It’s running Windows 11 64-bit, and under the hood is an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. It also has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of dedicated VRAM which supports mostly medium to some high settings in games. Finally, you can choose from 256GB up to 1TB of storage, with some price variations. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare WLED-backlit display supports a resolution of 1920 x 1080 at a refresh rate of 144Hz. Normally $860, it starts at $720 during the sale, depending on how you customize the system.

Most Convenient – HP All-In-One 24-inch PC

The HP All-In-One 24-inch PC is a desktop, with a super sleek design, and no fuss. Everything is built into the monitor, except for the keyboard and mouse, of course. This model is running Windows 10 Home 64-bit, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 23.8-inch FHD touchscreen display. You’ll also get both a 1TB internal hard drive and a 256GB solid-state drive. Built-in speakers, a webcam up top, and a snazzy bottom stand all round out the list of features. It exudes style, grace, and power despite having such a slim form factor. Normally $1,000, you can save $100 during the sale, bringing the total down to $900 with free shipping. There are other All-In-One models on sale if you want more power or additional features!

Desktops, laptops, printers, oh my!

While we did list a few great deals above, there is so much more available in the sale that we recommend taking a look, at the very least. There are printers, monitors, peripherals, accessories, and more. We even saw a 12-month subscription to Office 365 Personal on sale ($20 off).

