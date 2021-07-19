  1. Deals
This HP dual monitor bundle is the single best deal you can shop today

What’s better than one monitor for your home office setup? Two monitors! Twice the screen space is always a huge advantage when you’re juggling multiple projects and windows, and right now, you can buy a HP dual monitor bundle for just $330 directly from HP. That’s a big saving of $90 and gives you the benefit of being able to use two well-matched monitors together without having to worry about it looking awkward. It’s the ideal solution for boosting your productivity levels and at a great price. You’ll need to be fast though as stock is sure to be limited with this deal.

Normally priced at $420, the Dual HP M24f FHD Monitor Bundle is down to just $330 right now. For your money, you get not one but two HP M24f 23.8-in FHD IPS LED Backlit Monitors. The monitor uses IPS technology to look good the whole time with an 178-degree ultra-wide viewing angle meaning you can easily view what’s going on from multiple different angles. Thanks to 99% sRGB color gamut, color accuracy is fantastic, too, plus there’s FreeSync technology that means it’ll keep up with your scrolling with no complaints. While these monitors don’t feature in our look at the best monitors out there, they’re sure to be great in a home office environment.

They look pretty good, too, thanks to being designed with sustainability in mind and the use of 85% recycled materials so you know you’re helping the environment with your purchase. Eyesafe technology also means your eyes will love you for picking these monitors over other options. Finally, there’s neat cable management and a seamless design so they slide up together wonderfully.

Ordinarily $420, you can buy this great HP dual monitor bundle for just $330 for a limited time only. It’s a no-brainer of a deal if you’re keen to embrace a more productive way of working so jump on it as soon as possible while stocks last.

More monitor deals

Not sure if these are the monitors for you? Don’t worry, we have plenty of other great monitor deals. Whatever your budget or size requirements, there’s a great monitor for you that’s sure to enhance your workspace for less.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$320 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

HP 27-Inch G4 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$185 $200
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its full HD display and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

AOC 27-Inch 1080p 60Hz IPS Monitor

$150 $200
Say goodbye to eyestrain with this monitor. It has a Low Blue mode that offers eye protection so you can work all day without discomfort. It also has a LED backlight display tech for clear visuals.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$350 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Sceptre 24-inch 1080p 75Hz IPS Monitor

$148 $160
This 24-inch Sceptre 1080p monitor is a great well-rounded option for professionals and average users alike, offering crisp picture quality and minimal bezels for a sleek look.
Buy at Amazon

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell
