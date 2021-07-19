What’s better than one monitor for your home office setup? Two monitors! Twice the screen space is always a huge advantage when you’re juggling multiple projects and windows, and right now, you can buy a HP dual monitor bundle for just $330 directly from HP. That’s a big saving of $90 and gives you the benefit of being able to use two well-matched monitors together without having to worry about it looking awkward. It’s the ideal solution for boosting your productivity levels and at a great price. You’ll need to be fast though as stock is sure to be limited with this deal.

Normally priced at $420, the Dual HP M24f FHD Monitor Bundle is down to just $330 right now. For your money, you get not one but two HP M24f 23.8-in FHD IPS LED Backlit Monitors. The monitor uses IPS technology to look good the whole time with an 178-degree ultra-wide viewing angle meaning you can easily view what’s going on from multiple different angles. Thanks to 99% sRGB color gamut, color accuracy is fantastic, too, plus there’s FreeSync technology that means it’ll keep up with your scrolling with no complaints. While these monitors don’t feature in our look at the best monitors out there, they’re sure to be great in a home office environment.

They look pretty good, too, thanks to being designed with sustainability in mind and the use of 85% recycled materials so you know you’re helping the environment with your purchase. Eyesafe technology also means your eyes will love you for picking these monitors over other options. Finally, there’s neat cable management and a seamless design so they slide up together wonderfully.

Ordinarily $420, you can buy this great HP dual monitor bundle for just $330 for a limited time only. It’s a no-brainer of a deal if you’re keen to embrace a more productive way of working so jump on it as soon as possible while stocks last.

