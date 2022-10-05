Today’s HP Envy laptop deal cuts $370 off the price tag

Here’s one of the best HP laptop deals that you can avail right now — HP’s $370 discount for the HP Envy 17, which brings its price down to $930 from its original price of $1,300. This powerful and popular laptop will generate a lot of interest with this sale, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, it’s highly recommended that you buy it right now. We’re not sure how long stock will last, or when the price cut will end.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 17

HP is one of the best laptop brands and is known for reliable products, so HP Envy deals like its current offer for the HP Envy 17 always draw a lot of attention from shoppers. Digital Trends’ best laptops include the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and HP Elite Dragonfly 3, and the HP Envy 17 continues the brand’s winning ways with its powerful performance and gorgeous design. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with the 16GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide recommends if you’ll be running demanding apps or engaging in any kind of content creation.

The 17.3-inch Full HD screen of the HP Envy 17 displays sharp details and accurate colors, and will let you see your friends and colleagues clearly during online meetings that are enabled by the HP True Vision 5MP camera with AI Noise Reduction technology and integrated dual array digital microphones. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed on its 512GB SSD, so you can start using it right away as soon as you boot it up, and fast-charging will replenish its battery by about 50% after just 30 minutes of being plugged in.

Whether you’re looking through laptop deals for a device that you can use for work or school, you should have your sights set on the HP Envy 17. You only have to pay $930 for this powerful machine instead of its sticker price of $1,300, as it’s $370 off at HP. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the HP Envy 17 for your daily activities, add it to your cart and check out immediately to avail the discount.

