This HP Envy laptop is $320 off today

There are a lot of great laptop deals going on right now, and if you’re in the market for a large laptop that can do it all, we’d like to point you toward one of the best HP laptop deals we’ve come across. The HP Envy 17-inch laptop is just $880 today when you buy directly from HP. That’s a savings of $320 from its regular price of $1,200, and even more savings can come as you customize and configure your purchase. Free shipping is included, as are some enticing discounts on select accessories.

The HP brand has been around for a long time, and the name is almost synonymous with quality laptops. And like all of the best laptops, the HP Envy 17-inch laptop brings a speedy, responsive, and immersive computing experience to your digital life. As spec’d for this deal, it has all of the power most users could ever need, as it comes with an Intel quad-core i7 processor that’s clocked at up to 4.7GHz, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Also included is 512GB of solid-state storage, a speedy option with plenty of space for all of your software and apps.

The HP Envy series of laptops is one of a few great laptop lineups HP has to offer, and if you’re uncertain if this HP Envy 17-inch laptop is best for your needs, you can explore a little more deeply with our HP Envy vs. Pavilion and HP Envy vs. HP Spectre comparisons. But in the HP Envy 17-inch laptop, you’re getting one of the larger laptop options out there, as it boasts a 17-inch Full HD display, which is great for doing creative work, binge watching streaming content, or multitasking across apps while you work. Closing out the top features of the HP Envy 17-inch laptop are a fingerprint reader for security and a stellar webcam for remote workers or anyone wanting to keep up with friends and family.

Just $880 when purchasing directly from HP right now, the HP Envy 17-inch laptop is one of the best laptop deals we’ve come across. It comes with a savings of $320, free shipping, and some offers on discounts for select accessories, so hurry over to HP to claim yours while this deal lasts.

