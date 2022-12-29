 Skip to main content
This HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop deal cuts $400 off the price tag

Bruce Brown
By
A person using a HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop sitting on a bed.

Best Buy knows this time of year buyers look for great laptop deals, so the big box retailer took a hefty $400 off the $1,050 list price of this powerful and versatile HP Envy laptop. This is a jaw-dropping deal that almost seems too good to be true. For just $650 you can buy a great laptops for students or working professionals. Simplify your essential electronics with this multifunction laptop, tablet, and presentation device.

Why you should buy the HP Envy laptop

When analyzing HP laptop deals, you should start by checking out size, functionality, and performance specs to be sure you’re looking at the appropriate tool for your needs. The HP Envy 2-in-1 has a 13.3-inch diagonal measure full HD touchscreen display with 1920 x 1200 resolution. The Intel 12th Generation Core i7 Evo CPU provides plenty of power and speed along with the sweet spot amount of 8GB of highspeed RAM. You won’t have any lag moving files or streaming content from the 512GB solid state drive (SSD) and Intel Iris Xe graphics processing sets you up for gaming with no awkward lagging.

The HP Envy 2-in-1 display rotates 360 degrees, which is no small feature in engineering. Aside from its clever design, that also means you can configure the display half and the base keyboard  half of the notebook in four distinct ways. Start off using it as a conventional notebook computer and then twist the screen around to share your presentation with someone across the table or desk. When you Want to use the HP to watch a video fold it into the tent configuration and share the screen with others. If you want to use the screen to browse, take notes, or draw, fold the HP to use it like a tablet. Additional must-have features include fast Wi-Fi 6E wireless networking, a 5-megapixel camera with a physical security cover, keyboard backlighting, and dual B&O speakers.

This is one of the most compelling HP Envy deals ever. If you’re looking for a new multi-purpose computer for yourself or for someone on your holiday gift list, you can score an HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop for $650. Save $400 off the regular $1,050 price today and get ready for a productive new year with this excellent laptop deal.

