Grab this cheap printer deal from HP and get 6 months of free ink

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer on standby, on a white background.

After taking advantage of laptop deals and desktop computer deals, you should think about investing in accessories such as printers. If you’ve already spent most of your budget, don’t worry because there are printer deals like HP’s $50 discount for the HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer, which lowers its price to a more affordable $140 from its original price of $190. Every purchase of the printer also comes with six months of free ink, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer

Shoppers know that they’re getting reliability when they purchase from HP laptop deals, and the same can be expected when you buy the HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer. A multifunction printer like this one — which can print, scan, and copy — makes a lot of sense for home use, not just because it’s cheaper than buying a printer, scanner, and copier separately, but also because it will save a lot of space, according to Digital Trends’ printer buying guide.

HP is a mainstay in our list of the best printers, which is currently headlined by the HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e, so you’re sure that the brand knows what it takes to make dependable printers. You can expect the same quality with the HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer, which will simplify the printing process for everyone at home. You’ll be able to connect the printer to any device — including your smartphone — through a fast and easy setup process using the HP Smart app. It comes with a 356-page auto-feeder, which helps get scanning and copying jobs finished quickly, and a self-healing Wi-Fi feature that detects and automatically resolves any connectivity issues so that printing jobs won’t get interrupted.

If you want to upgrade from an old and basic printer, or if you don’t own one yet, you’ll want to take advantage of HP’s $50 price cut for the HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer. You’ll only have to pay $140 instead of its sticker price of $190, and every purchase comes with six months of free ink. There’s no telling when the offer will end, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, don’t hesitate to finalize your purchase.

What is HP Instant Ink?

HP’s Instant Ink is a subscription service that will make sure that your HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer will never be out of commission because of empty ink cartridges. You will automatically receive ink refills when your printer’s cartridges are almost out, which HP knows through a special chip that sends the information through an online connection. The ink cartridges are shipped to you for free and timed so that you’ll get them before the ones in your printer are depleted.

With an Instant Ink subscription, you’ll have the peace of mind that your HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer will always be ready to work for you, especially at times when you need a document printed right away for whatever purpose. Once the free six months are over, you can opt to continue paying for the service, which will charge a monthly fee depending on your chosen plan that’s based on the number of pages you print per month.

