HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.

HP is hosting a surprise sale, so whether you want a desktop computer as you’ve already invested in the necessary peripherals or you prefer the portability of laptops, here’s your chance to enjoy significant savings on your next purchase. There are a lot of options to choose from, but here are two deals that you shouldn’t miss: A $100 discount for the HP Envy desktop computer that lowers its price to $450 from its original price of $550, and a $250 discount for the HP Omen gaming laptop that brings its price down to $850 from its original price of $1,100.

HP is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best desktop computers, so you can be sure that you’ll get a high-quality product if you purchase the HP Envy desktop computer. It’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which are enough to handle your everyday activities such as browsing the internet, making presentations, and watching streaming content. The desktop computer comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and a 256GB SSD for enough space to install your essential software. The HP Envy desktop computer is available from HP for just $450, after a $100 discount to its original price of $550.

The best gaming laptops are capable of running the latest games without any issues, and you’ll enjoy the same benefit if you invest in the HP Omen gaming laptop. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Laptop GPU, with all that power displayed on a 16.1-inch Full HD screen. The laptop also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most laptops, according to our laptop buying guide. If you think this product is perfect for you, you should take advantage of HP’s $250 price cut, which reduces the price of the HP Omen gaming laptop to $850 from its original price of $1,100.

