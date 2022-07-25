HP’s best back-to-school laptop is $300 off at Best Buy

The start of the new school year is just around the corner, and for those looking for student laptop deals, you should check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. The retailer is offering the versatile device for just $500, compared to its original price of $800, making it one of the best laptop deals that you can buy right now to give students a valuable companion when they go back to school.

Students need every ounce of performance they can get from their devices, and the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop won’t disappoint. The machine comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor and AMD Radeon graphics, which combine with 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. The laptop works great for multitasking between apps, with no slowdowns when you’re doing online research while making a presentation, for example. It’s also equipped with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you can start using the device right away.

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen, which is at the center of its four forms. Like some of the the best 2-in-1 laptops, the 360-degree hinge that connects the body to the screen enables laptop mode, reverse mode, tent mode, and tablet mode, giving you the option to quickly switch among them depending on what you need at any given time. The device also comes with Amazon’s Alexa built in, allowing you to use voice commands with the digital assistant for various functions.

If you’re planning to buy a new laptop for your child, or even for yourself, for the new school year, you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s HP laptop deals that includes the retailer’s offer for the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. The device is yours for $500, after a $300 discount to its sticker price of $800. We’re not sure how much time you have left to avail this bargain, so you should hurry in finalizing your purchase. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop delivered to your doorstep before classes begin.

