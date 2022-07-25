 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP’s best back-to-school laptop is $300 off at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 sits on a table in presentation mode.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The start of the new school year is just around the corner, and for those looking for student laptop deals, you should check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. The retailer is offering the versatile device for just $500, compared to its original price of $800, making it one of the best laptop deals that you can buy right now to give students a valuable companion when they go back to school.

Students need every ounce of performance they can get from their devices, and the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop won’t disappoint. The machine comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor and AMD Radeon graphics, which combine with 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. The laptop works great for multitasking between apps, with no slowdowns when you’re doing online research while making a presentation, for example. It’s also equipped with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you can start using the device right away.

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen, which is at the center of its four forms. Like some of the the best 2-in-1 laptops, the 360-degree hinge that connects the body to the screen enables laptop mode, reverse mode, tent mode, and tablet mode, giving you the option to quickly switch among them depending on what you need at any given time. The device also comes with Amazon’s Alexa built in, allowing you to use voice commands with the digital assistant for various functions.

If you’re planning to buy a new laptop for your child, or even for yourself, for the new school year, you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s HP laptop deals that includes the retailer’s offer for the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. The device is yours for $500, after a $300 discount to its sticker price of $800. We’re not sure how much time you have left to avail this bargain, so you should hurry in finalizing your purchase. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop delivered to your doorstep before classes begin.

Editors' Recommendations

The best upcoming PS5 games: 2022, 2023, and beyond

Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2022, 2023, and beyond

A spacecraft in Starfield.

Best grill deals for July 2022

People grilling outside.

Nvidia may only release one RTX 40-series GPU this year — is it worth waiting?

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop Deals: Prices from $550

A woman using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while sitting on a block.

Best air fryer deals for July 2022

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s rugged smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7 Water exposure

If you install one piece of software on your PC, make it this

Brothers bonding looking at phone safely thanks to MTP.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed ‘a few months’ to meet player expectations

Gollum from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Hobbits, dragons, and Wakanda Forever: the best moments of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

The Rock hovers over the ground at SDCC 2022.

Anker’s next-gen GaN chargers offer more power in smaller packages

Anker 747 Ganprime charger in black.

NFL+ replaces NFL Game Pass, still isn’t the new Sunday Ticket

NFL Plus on an iPhone.

Google Drive, Docs, and other apps are getting way better on Android tablets

new workspace updates for android tablets.