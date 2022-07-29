If you’re looking for a versatile laptop, HP’s Envy lineup has some great laptop deals to choose from, and one of the best HP Envy deals available right now is on the HP Envy x360 Convertible laptop. Currently you can grab this popular laptop with touchscreen functionality for just $880 at HP, which is a savings of $280 from its regular price of $1,160. Free shipping is included, and a range of additional special offers on things like accessories and monitors are available with your purchase of the HP Envy x360 as well.

Why you should by the HP Envy x360 Convertible laptop

HP has long been one of the foremost names in computing, and the company makes several laptops meant to suit the various needs of different users. When it comes down to the HP Envy and HP Pavilion lineups, the Envy laptops tend to better suit the needs of people looking for a dedicated work laptop. This could be said of the HP Envy x360 Convertible laptop as well, particularly if your work is in the world of creativity. It boasts a ton of performance capability, especially as built for this deal, with a quad-core Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy 512GB solid-state drive leading the way through your creative workflows.

Another great feature of the HP Envy x360 is its touchscreen functionality, something that has made interacting with various kinds of work much more immersive and convenient with the rise of tablet use in the workplace. The Envy x360 has a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution and multitouch capabilities, and like all of the best 2-in-1 laptops, it has a range of different positions it can be used in depending on whether you want to work, watch a movie, or even do some gaming. More practical features of the HP Envy x360 Convertible laptop are a fingerprint reader for security, long battery life, an HD welcome with HP Wide Vision technology, and audio enhancements by Bang & Olufsen.

If one of the best HP laptop deals available right now sounds like the right one for you, the HP Envy x360 Convertible laptop offers significant value.

