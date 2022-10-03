 Skip to main content
Save $160 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop in the HP Day sale

A great deal for anyone checking out the latest 2-in-1 laptop deals is the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop directly available from HP. Normally priced at $840, you can buy it for $680, making this already tempting laptop even more appealing. As with any sale price, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around so here’s a quick overview of why you need it in your life sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop

One of the better laptop deals for anyone seeking the most flexibility possible without spending a fortune, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is an incredibly useful laptop. That goes for whether you need a system for your daily commute or you’re taking a laptop with you to school and want to be able to use it for many different purposes. Under the hood, it uses an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor along with 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. The big selling point, however, is its screen. It has a 15.6-inch display that can be easily rotated to work in tablet mode, tent mode, or as a standard laptop. Because, as you need from one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is a fully convertible laptop that has a touchscreen built in.

It’s ideally suited for anyone who has struggled between owning a tablet or laptop with the best of both worlds available here. HP is one of the best laptop brands around, so you’re in safe hands with the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. Everything about it is well thought out including its 5MP webcam that has A.I. noise reduction functionality, plus a privacy shutter for ultimate safety. The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop also comes with an HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen so you can be very precise as you use the touchscreen.

An attractive laptop for when you want to type up a document as well as when you want to relax and watch your favorite shows in tablet mode, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is sure to appeal to a wide spectrum of people. Normally priced at $840, you can buy it right now direct from HP for $680, saving you $160 off the usual price. It’s sure to be a big hit with many people.

