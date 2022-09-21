HP Envy laptops and desktops are on sale right now

One of HP’s most popular lines of personal computers, the HP Envy series packs a lot of punch for a relatively affordable price tag. But the only thing that could make the HP Envy series more enticing are HP Envy deals, which are happening right now at HP’s website. You can bring home an HP Envy laptop or desktop for significantly lower than their original retail prices, so if you’ve been thinking about buying one, these deals are definitely worth checking out. Keep reading to find out which HP Envy models are our top picks during this limited-time sale.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $750, was $950

This is one of those HP laptop deals that might just be what you need to get you to take the plunge. The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop is a fan favorite for good reason, and this model comes with great specs. There’s a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, so you can rely on fast speeds to keep you multitasking seamlessly without interruption. It runs on Windows 11, which means that all of your applications will be compatible with the operating system you have already come to know and love. Thanks to its 15.6-inch diagonal Full HD touch display, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop will be your reliable companion for viewing all of your favorite content in addition to being a total workhorse that you can count on when you’re striving to meet all of your important work and school deadlines. It’s not hard to see why this is one of our favorite recent laptop deals, and if you’re in need of a new machine for work or for school, there’s no time like the present to bring home the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop.

HP Envy Desktop — $950, was $1,300

If your work-from-home setup has started to feel like it’s lacking, that’s something a new HP Envy Desktop can fix in a flash. The base configuration comes with a 12-generation Intel Core i5-12400 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, so you can count on all of your apps to run flawlessly, all the same time. If you have lots of projects and media to store, you can keep them all on its 256GB SSD, or add an external hard drive through one of its numerous ports. It also features an HP 3-in-1 memory card reader as well as an HP Palette, which you can use to easily connect to your other devices as a second display and transfer files wirelessly. Best of all, buying this machine is planet-friendly, because this machine has both EPEAT Gold and ENERGY STAR ratings.

Editors' Recommendations