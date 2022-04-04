Best Buy deals — save on laptops, TVs & more today

Best Buy is one of our favorite places to get great tech. They have a wide selection of products from all of the best brands, which is why they’re the perfect site to visit if you need an upgrade. They also run tons of offers, from affordable laptop deals to TV deals, so we’ve decided to share some of our favorite discounted products today.

Best Buy isn’t limited to just TVs and laptops. If you’re looking for an excellent smartwatch, you’re in luck. They’re offering one of the best Fitbit deals around today. For those looking to clean their home more efficiently, you should check out Best Buy’s robot vacuum deals. Keep reading to find out how you can save big at Best Buy today.

HP 14-inch Intel Celeron Laptop — $170, was $250

You don’t have to spend upwards of a thousand dollars to get a solid laptop. Instead, you can get the best budget laptops like this 14-inch HP Intel Celeron computer. It’s equipped with budget-friendly specifications that are still great for running essential daily tasks. Inside, you’ll find an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. That’s perfectly suitable for word processing, web browsing, and multimedia consumption. You’ll have a good time watching videos on the 14-inch HD display, coupled with the Intel UHD Graphics 600. This is also a great introductory laptop for someone younger, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS. Thanks to the efficient processor and relatively large chassis, this also has excellent battery life, with up to 11.5 hours on a single charge. There’s also a solid selection of ports, with 3 USB Type-A slots, a Type-C slot, and even HDMI output so you can hook it up to your TV or an external monitor. If this sounds like the perfect laptop for you or your kids, then don’t wait to get it. It’s available on Best Buy for only $170, which is an $80 discount on the regular price of $250.

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch — $180, was $230

Gone are the days when you have to pick between great health-tracking and excellent smart capabilities in an affordable smartwatch. The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the best smartwatches for fitness enthusiasts on the market, with all the features you need to maintain an active, on-the-go lifestyle. It’s capable of tracking all the most important health metrics, such as your blood oxygen levels, activity levels, active zone minutes, and 24/7 continuous heart-rate tracking throughout the day. It also lets you track up to 20 different exercises and even shows you a Daily Readiness Score that reveals whether you should work out on any particular day. If you want to leave your phone behind while on a run, you can do just that with the built-in GPS. It’s no slouch as a smart device either. You can get all your text, call, and app notifications, and even answer calls straight from your wrist. There are also media controls for apps like Spotify or Deezer. If you need to do something specific, you can pull up your voice assistant such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to check the news, set reminders, and control smart devices around your home. Does this sound like your ideal smartwatch? Then you should get it right now on Best Buy for only $180, a $50 discount on the standard price of $230.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO — $500, was $550

Now is the best time to buy a robot vacuum. Not only have they gotten remarkably intelligent, but they’ve also increased in pure cleaning power. The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO is one of the best robot vacuums on the market — with a combination of brilliant smart features and effective dirt removal that makes maintaining a neat home a breeze. The machine itself is equipped with a state-of-the-art three-stage cleaning system and incredible power-lifting suction that helps clear out all the dirt and dust from the floor. It’s also perfect for homes with pets, thanks to its multi-surface rubber brushes that can avoid getting tangled with pet hair and automatically adjusts to different floor types, from carpet to tile to hardwood. In addition, you can easily set when and where the Roomba i3+ EVO cleans, ensuring that it’s perfectly in sync with your schedule. Thanks to iRobot’s patented Dirt Detect Technology, the AI can even emphasize certain rooms, such as the living room or kitchen, if those need to be cleaned more frequently. This particular unit also comes with the Clean Base automatic dirt disposal system, which can hold up to 60 days of cleanings without emptying. That means you can be at complete ease for months without worrying about vacuuming. Is the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO the perfect robot vacuum for you? Then get it at Best Buy for just $500, a $50 discount on the standard price of $550.

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $550, was $830

There’s nothing quite as magical as watching your favorite movies on a big-screen 4K TV, and that experience is more accessible now than ever, thanks to TCL. They’ve long been one of the best TV brands because of how they bring premium features to a bigger audience. This 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K TV is the perfect example, with premium-quality features at a fraction of the price of other 4K TVs. Out of the box, you’ll be astounded by the size and clarity of this display. The big-screen form factor lets you get the whole cinematic experience, while the UHD resolution ensures that you maintain exceptional quality at any viewing distance. There’s also HDR support out of the box, which makes for excellent color reproduction on all HDR-compatible content. This TV also has an amazing array of smart features. The interface lets you access tons of entertainment options, including the biggest streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more. You can even cast content from your phone or tablet, thanks to the built-in Chromecast. If you want to use your voice to browse content, access media controls, or even manipulate your smart home appliances, there’s Google Assistant support built in. If you’re ready to take the leap into 4K movie-watching, get this TCL 70-inch TV at Best Buy for only $550. That’s $280 off the $830 price tag.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $800, was $900

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, we called it “the best in the line so far” because of its solid performance and exceptional design. It’s one of the best options if you want to get high-performance computing in a low-profile, 3:2 display machine. This configuration is equipped with a speedy, efficient AMD Ryzen 5 4680U chip, which promises great battery life and excellent performance across general tasks. Microsoft estimates up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge. There’s also 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of SSD storage, and integrated AMD Radeon Vega 9 graphics for content consumption and light editing. One of the best parts of the Surface devices is the 3:2 aspect ratio display, and this laptop delivers on that front. The 13.5-inch touch display has a 2256 x 1504 resolution, which lets you see more things on the screen simultaneously. It’s perfect for multitasking, web browsing, and general productivity. It’s also a lovely laptop with a platinum exterior that stands out anywhere. If you’re interested in picking up the Surface Laptop 4, this is the perfect opportunity. You can get this laptop for just $800, a $100 discount on the standard price of $900.

