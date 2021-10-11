HP is having a flash sale on a variety of laptops, offering discounts that range from $80 to $180 off regular prices. Whether you’re a student, a professional, a gamer or a content creator, we’re confident HP has the best laptop for you, and the best discount to go along with it. This is a 72-hour sale, so click over to HP immediately before time, or inventory, runs out.

HP Laptop 17Z-CP000 — $350, was $430

The HP 17Z-CP000 laptop offers a 17.3-inch screen, one of the largest laptop screens available, and comes in at a savings of $80. Featuring AMD Radeon graphics and HP Fast Charge technology, the HP 17Z-CP000 laptop has everything you need for creating, binge watching and browsing on the go. Free shipping is also part of HP’s offer, so act quickly before this laptop ends up on somebody else’s doorstep.

HP Laptop 15T-DY200— $600, was $750

The HP 15T-DY200 is currently marked down $150 at HP, and also comes with free shipping. A thin and light design is one of the great features this laptop boasts, alongside an 11th-generation Intel processor to keep you powering through your busiest days, and a long-lasting battery and HP Fast Charge technology for working on the fly.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15Z-EC200— $620, was $800

If you’re here to reload your gaming arsenal, look no further than the $180 savings HP is offering on the HP Pavilion 15Z-EC200 gaming laptop. This laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics with 4GB of RAM, and a dual fan system for enhanced cooling, making it the perfect mobile machine for your gaming experience.

HPEnvy x360 Convertible Laptop 15T-ES000PC— $720, was $900

The HP Envy x360 15T-ES000PC is an amazing all-purpose laptop, and an amazing deal with this $180 discount from HP. Packed with power for professionals and comfort and ease of use for the most laid back of creators, the HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop with an amazing display for whatever you’re out to create or consume.

