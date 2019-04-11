Share

If you are in the market for a new 2-in-1 laptop, HP’s current flash sale deal might be particularly appealing to you.

HP is offering its 13-inch 2018 HP Spectre x360 laptop at a $350 discount. With this week’s limited-time-only deal, customers can grab this laptop for well below its usual $1,000-plus price range. And so, for only $890, you can get a lightweight, tablet mode-friendly laptop.

The 2018 model of the HP Spectre x360 offers a number of notable features: a Full High Definition (FHD) touch display, a built-in infrared camera, a fingerprint reader, a digital pen, an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 256GB of solid-state drive storage.

The HP Spectre x360’s micro-edge touch display features 2 million pixels and the ability to convert the display into four different display modes: Tablet, laptop, tent, and stand. The display isn’t detachable and so the different modes are achieved by simply folding the display backward until the desired mode is set up.

Speaking of tablet mode, HP’s discounted price on the 2018 Spectre x360 laptop does still include a digital pen or stylus known as the HP Tilt Pen.

For security, the 2018 Spectre’s hardware does offer a few options, namely its built-in IR camera (for facial recognition logins) and a fingerprint reader to help eschew the use of passwords.

Digital Trends did review the 15-inch version of this laptop. And while it did not exactly garner glowing reviews from us, there were still a few praiseworthy elements: We especially appreciated its keyboard and “attractive design.”

The main drawbacks we noted in our 2018 Spectre x360 laptop review were its “disappointing battery life” and the fact that it seemed “too thick and heavy for tablet use.” However, it is worth mentioning that these flaws may be specific to the larger 15-inch model which is just bigger (and would be heavier anyway) and uses a different processor. In fact, the 13-inch model featured in this deal weighs only 2.78 pounds.

The original price of this laptop is $1,240. And so if you want to grab one for less than $1,000, you will need to act fast. HP’s deal will end on April 13.