Ah, the flash sale. Those frequent, frenzied savings windows that flood your inbox with exclamation points and make you question your levels of self-control. Not all flash sales are created equal, however. Some flash sales start and end before you’re even aware of their existence. Others last weeks on end, begging the question of how long a “flash” really is, anyway. The ongoing 72-hour HP flash sale, on the other hand, is just right. Though there are always decent laptop deals if you know where to look.

Now through 4 a.m. on July 28, HP is offering up to 61% off select products, including free shipping and easy returns, in addition to an extra 5% off select PCs and bundles with the promo code BTSSTACK5, and an extra 10% off with the code BTSSTACK10. The HP Spectre x360 13 laptop is just one among a plethora of products receiving deep discounts this week. Read on below to see which other deals are worth a look.

HP Envy 13t Touch Laptop — $400 off

If the aforementioned 2-in-1 Spectre x360 isn’t your style, consider the HP Envy 13t laptop. HP is among our favorite laptop brands, and the Envy 13t is just one reason why, packing prime performance into a compact package. The Envy boasts a 13.3-inch ultra-bright Full HD touchscreen display, with IntelCore processors and Nvidia GeForce graphics providing the power under the hood. Quad HP speakers tuned by Bang and Olufson provide outstanding audio, while a long battery life keeps you powered up as long as you need. If you’re in the market for a 13-inch laptop, you could certainly do worse than the HP Envy 13t.

Normally $1,370, the Envy 13t is now just $970.

HP Envy All-In-One 27 PC — $400 off

All-in-one computers are popular products for PC users looking for the total package. The HP Envy 34 is our favorite all-in-one, but the slightly smaller Envy 27 has merits of its own. The gleaming 27-inch Quad HD touchscreen display stands out visually, but specs like 2TB HDD storage and 16GB Intel Optane Memory for storage acceleration are what make the Envy 27 worth its weight (and price point). Additional, security-focused features include a pop-up privacy camera and microphone. If you’re an aficionado of the all-in-one PC, the Envy 27 should be on your radar.

Normally $1,700, the Envy All-In-One 27 is now just $1,300.

HP Omen Mindframe Headset — $800 off

HP’s Omen series of gaming laptops and accessories has shown us some solid products lately. Gaming headsets are increasingly seen as essential, and the HP Omen Mindframe Headset is one of the more affordable offerings around. The Omen Mindframe features FrostCap, the first active earcup cooling technology, keeping you comfortable during long gaming sessions. 7.1 virtual surround sound enables immersive in-game soundscapes, while customizable ear cup RGB lighting and effects let you put your personal stamp on your headset. If you’re a gamer in need of a cool, capable, and affordable pair of headphones, the Omen Mindframe Headset is a good place to start.

Normally $200, the Omen Mindframe is now just $120.

HP OfficeJet 3830 All-In-One Printer — $50 off

A printer was likely the first HP product many of us owned. The HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 is our favorite all-around printer, but the OfficeJet 3830 All-In-One is a fine option as well. The compact, Wi-Fi-enabled OfficeJet 3830 can print, copy, scan, and fax, all in relative quiet. Save up to 50% on ink with HP Instant Ink, which automatically enables new cartridge deliveries when you’re running low. You can also manage your printing or copying queue via your mobile device through the HP All-In-One Printer Remote app. If you’re Team All-in-One or Nothing when it comes to printers, the HP OfficeJet 3830 is worth your consideration.

Normally $100, the OfficeJet 3830 is now just $50.

