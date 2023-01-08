 Skip to main content
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake

As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.

Why you should buy the HP EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition

If you’re not familiar with HP’s Wolf Pro security, it’s an enterprise-class security solution that uses a variety of tools, such as an AI-powered antivirus and web page threat isolation. Where it stands out, though, is that it doesn’t add any additional overhead to your IT department and is a perfect solution if you don’t even have an IT department to work with yet. It’s essentially a plug-and-forget, all-in-one security solution built into the EliteBook 865, and HP gives you a three-year subscription to the service as part of the deal. What helps it achieve that added security is the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U, a mid-to-high-end CPU that’s optimized for Wolf Pro security and provides an excellent platform for all productivity work.

Besides that, it has a 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which means more overall screen space to work with, especially if that work involves having several windows open simultaneously. You also get 16 GB DDR5-4800 MHz of RAM, one of the fastest on the market, and it will give you very smooth performance in day-to-day use without having to do a lot of memory management. It also has a 1TB SSD for storage, which is more than enough for most applications, and a surprisingly long battery life. More importantly, it includes a fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, so you have a future-proof device.

All in all, the HP EliteBook 865 is already an excellent laptop, but when you include the three years of Wolf Pro security, and the massive discount from HP bringing it down to $999, this is a must-buy for any security-conscious business. But, on the other hand, if you’d like to see a few more alternatives, be sure to check out these other laptop deals.

