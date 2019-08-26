HP Labor Day sale drops killer deals on Envy and Spectre x360 laptops

Labor Day is still a week away, but if you’re looking for savings, there’s really no need to wait that long. Many of the best Labor Day sales have yet to come down the pipeline, but when it comes to laptop deals, online retailers have already laid out their best discounts. HP, Lenovo, and Dell Labor Day sales going on right now make it one of the best times of the year to save on a new laptop for work or for play.

As a computing brand, HP is known primarily for its laptops and PCs, but this Labor Day sale covers a much wider range of products. Whether you’re looking for a new laser printer or a nice 4K gaming monitor, HP has got you covered with big savings.

HP Spectre x360 13t touch — $200 off

HP has come out with a few different updates of this 2-in-1 laptop, and it has remained one of our favorites throughout its wonderful. We actually gave the 2019 HP Spectre x360 13 an impressive 10 out of 10 in our review — which is a rare sight for any laptop we look at. With great battery life, a comfy and precise keyboard, and convertible nature it is a really good choice for anyone hoping to be productive. This particular option offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB SSD. This is currently the most affordable configuration we could find, but you can scale up processing power and memory while maintaining that same discount.

Normally priced around $1,150, you can pick up this HP convertible laptop for as low as $950 right now. If you’re looking for the best laptop under $1,000 during this Labor Day sale, this is it.

HP Envy x360 15 — $270 off

A lot of lightweight 2-in-1s lean towards the smaller side of things with their 13-inch displays, but if you like the extra screen real estate that a standard-sized panel gives you, the HP Envy x360 15 might be the one for you. Its 15.6-inch touch display is gorgeous, and aside from some design quirks (like its arguably unnecessary numpad), the Envy’s design is great. The screen folds flat for tablet-like use with the included HP Pen or your fingers, while hardware like 8th gen Intel CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD the snappy performance you’d expect from a modern multitasking machine.

The HP Envy x360 15 is one of the best deals of the HP Stars, Stripes, and Savings sale, and it’s available in two different CPU configurations: The Intel Core i5 CPU variant is just $600, or $270 off, while the upgraded Intel Core i7 model can be yours for $700, saving you $330.

More HP Labor Day sales

Though the two laptops featured above are both great options, they definitely aren’t the only deals available during this Labor Day sale. If you’re looking for a Chromebook, monitor, or printer at a discount. We’ve gathered some of the best additional savings we could find, but you’ll have to check out the sale for yourself to get a fuller picture of all of the price cuts available.

