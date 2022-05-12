Grab this HP laptop while it’s only $400

There’s no need to break the bank to pick up a brand-new computer. There are many laptop deals that are great for productivity, web browsing, and content consumption that you can get on a tight budget. You can find some of the most affordable machines among the HP laptop deals, like this 14-inch portable on the HP website. Right now, you can pick up the HP Laptop 14 for just $400, a savings of $150 on the regular price of $550. Keep reading to discover what makes this computer such a great bang-for-the-buck device.

While it’s not exactly one of the best laptops money can buy, the HP Laptop 14 is a perfectly capable budget device for work, school, or general use. This configuration is equipped with Windows 10, making it much more versatile than comparably priced Chromebooks. In addition, you get access to the full desktop versions of apps like Microsoft Office and a more robust file management system. There’s also a sharp HP HD webcam and microphone for hopping into Zoom or Microsoft Teams calls. Powering this computer is an efficient AMD Ryzen 3 processor. This chip provides an excellent balance of power and battery life, so you don’t have to stay plugged in when you’re outside.

It’s also equipped with 8GB of RAM for solid multitasking capabilities, such as multiple browser tabs or working on several documents simultaneously. You get 256GB of speedy solid-state storage, which is more than enough to store your documents, photos, and applications locally. It’s also got an above-average display for the price, with a 14-inch, 1080p display with reasonably thin bezels. This is a capable content-consumption machine, great for watching Netflix, YouTube, or listening to music with the upward-firing speaker. The HP 14 has surprisingly robust connectivity for a budget device, with Bluetooth 5.0 support, a USB Type-C port, and an SD card reader for quickly expanding your storage or accessing photos.

If you’re looking for an affordable laptop that’s still a solid performer, this HP machine is a no-brainer. Today, you can get the HP Laptop 14 on their website for just $400, a $150 discount on the regular price of $550. That’s an absolute steal of a price for what you’re getting. This deal could expire at any time, so hit the Buy Now button below as soon as you can.

