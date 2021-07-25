Why all students need to buy this HP laptop today

Typically, the average student doesn’t have the largest of budgets when it comes to buying new technology. Sure, you want the best for your money but that doesn’t mean you don’t need to count the pennies. That’s why we’re highlighting this HP laptop that’s available right now. The HP Laptop 14t-dq300 keeps things simple. It costs just $320, saving you $80 on the usual price thanks to the HP Back-to-School Sale, while still offering all the basic functionality you need from a highly portable laptop. If you need a laptop for typing up documents or for keeping in your dorm room without worrying about space issues, this is the one for you. Let’s dive into what makes this such a great deal.

The HP Laptop 14t-dq300 has all the basics. It has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. If you’re not sure what that means, don’t sweat it. Those are all the basic specs you need when picking out one of the best laptops for college with enough storage to store all your files physically on the laptop, or you can always opt to store files on the cloud instead. The processor isn’t one of the latest ones out there but it’s good enough for some multitasking and the 8GB of memory will help you out there.

Alongside that, the HP Laptop 14t-dq300 has a 14-inch diagonal HD display which means you have plenty of screen space for typing up documents while on the move. With a 6.5mm micro-edge bezel display, it looks good, too, with a thin and light design, making it all the more portable. There’s HP Fast Charge technology at work, too, which means it recharges quickly. And there’s also an integrated precision touchpad with multi-touch support to speed up navigation for you and make everything run a little smoother. It’s those kind of features that explains why HP features so highly in our look at the best laptop brands right now.

Of course, the beauty behind the HP Laptop 14t-dq300 is that it’s so well suited for the average student. It looks pretty good and its lightweight build means you won’t have any issues taking it between classes or simply finding a home for it in your dorm. With a choice of color schemes, you can even make this laptop feel a bit more personal than the average laptop as well. It’s those little things that soon add up, especially at this great price.

Ordinarily priced at $400, the HP Laptop 14t-dq300 was a pretty sweet deal anyhow but now, down to just $320, it’s all the more appealing. If you’re looking for a new laptop for school, you can’t go wrong here. It covers all the bases at an awesome price. Grab it now while stocks last.

