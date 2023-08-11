 Skip to main content
This HP 17-inch laptop just had its price slashed from $500 to $280

Aaron Mamiit
By
If you like laptop deals with large screens, then you may be interested in getting the HP Laptop 17z for an affordable price of $280, following a $220 discount from HP on its original price of $500. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer, but we highly recommended proceeding with the transaction as soon as possible as you may no longer be able to enjoy the savings if you delay the purchase to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

The HP Laptop 17z isn’t going to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. However, for day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet, typing documents, and checking social media, the laptop will be more than enough. The HP Laptop 17z comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can start using it as soon as you turn it on for the first time, and you’ll have plenty of space for your apps and files on its 128GB SSD.

One of the top reasons for buying the HP Laptop 17z is its 17.3-inch screen, which is pretty wide compared to other laptops at similar prices. With HD+ resolution, you’ll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors while you’re working on your projects, and also when you’re watching streaming shows during your downtime. The laptop is also equipped with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, which will let you look and sound very clear during video calls and when you participate in online meetings.

The HP Laptop 17z, featuring a relatively large display and offering dependable performance, is on sale from HP at $220 off. You’ll only have to pay $280 for this laptop instead of $500, but only if you complete the purchase while the deal is still online. We’re not sure if the bargain will still be around tomorrow, so if you’re interested in getting the HP Laptop 17z as your next device, there’s no other way around it — you need to buy it now.

