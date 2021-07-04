Why you need to buy this HP laptop right now

If you’re looking for a new laptop and you don’t want to spend too much, we think you’re really going to like the HP 17z-cp000 Laptop. Great value at the best of times, it just got even cheaper with HP dropping its price down to only $400 — a saving of $60. If you’ve spent plenty of time in the past grappling with the fact that many laptops have small screens, you’re going to adore that this one has a great 17-inch screen. It’s going to make working on the move so much more convenient than before.

Coming from HP, one of the best laptop brands out there, there’s a lot to like about the HP 17z-cp000 Laptop. It has all the basics you could need in terms of hardware, so you can get to work while out and about. Of course, the beauty here is that gorgeous 17-inch screen. Amongst the best budget laptops, it’s fairly rare to come across a laptop with that much screen real estate. Generally, you have to pay a fair bit more to enjoy a good-sized screen but not in the case of this model. It’s perfect if you’re someone that likes to juggle multiple windows or if you have to contend with large spreadsheets or presentations and don’t want to have to keep scrolling around to see everything.

There are some other neat things about the HP 17z-cp000 Laptop, too. You know how your hands and wrists never feel quite as comfy using a laptop as they do with an ergonomic desktop keyboard? Well, this laptop solves that problem. It has a lift-hinge design that elevates the keyboard so you gain a more natural and comfortable typing position. That makes a big difference when you need to type a lot while on the move and your limbs will thank you later. The keyboard also has a full numpad which is great if you regularly need to enter data on your laptop.

We’re also big fans of how the HP 17z-cp000 Laptop can charge up to 50% within just 45 minutes thanks to the HP Fast Charge function. After all, you don’t want to feel tethered to your desk all the time simply because you need to recharge, right?

HP’s attention to detail continues right down to how its design includes sustainable materials like ocean-bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic so you can be confident of knowing you’re helping the environment, too through this purchase.

Ordinarily priced at $460, the HP 17z-cp000 Laptop is down to just $400, which is a fantastic deal for a laptop with a 17-inch screen and all the other cool features we mentioned. If you’re looking to get more done on the move, you’re going to love this laptop.

