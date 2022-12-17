Save up to 66% on laptops, gaming PCs in HP’s holiday sale

HP has always been a great company if you want to grab a laptop or gaming desktop for a relatively good budget. Not only that, but it often has a lot of great customization options across its devices, so you can hone in and set it up exactly how you want it. Luckily, HP just started an excellent holiday sale, so we’ve rounded up all the best deals on various devices and across various budgets. If you’re looking to pick up a new device, HP’s deals are definitely worth looking into!

HP Laptop 17z — $330, was $500

It’s not always easy to find great laptop deals on a 17-inch screen, but this HP laptop has great specs and a lot of room to customize before you buy it. At 17.3 inches, the screen doesn’t run at FHD but at 1600 x 900 instead, although you can upgrade it to a touch-enabled one for just $40. Under the hood, you get an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an older entry-level CPU which isn’t too bad, although we’d certainly encourage you to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $80. Not only do you get a desktop-grade budget CPU, but you’ll even get away with a little bit of casual gaming if you’d like to. There’s no way to upgrade the RAM, but luckily you get 8GBs regardless of the configuration, which is surprisingly good for a budget laptop. Storage is a 128GB SSD, and you can upgrade up to 1TB, although we’d seriously consider one of these external hard drive deals as well. Finally, regardless of what else you do, you should grab the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 upgrade for $20; it will be worth it in the long run.

HP Pavilion x360 — $550, was $750

If you’re looking for a great 2-in-1 laptop that’s great out of the box, the HP Pavilion x360 convertible is an excellent option. It has a smaller screen at 14 inches, but it has an FHD resolution, is multi-touch enabled, and even has its own pen, which is a lovely experience. The processor is a mid-range Intel Core i5-1155G7 which has more than enough power for all the productivity apps you’d expect and then some. You can also upgrade to an Intel i7, but it’s not worth it if you’re not a power user. As for RAM, the base spec comes with 8GBs and should be more than enough for most users, but if you constantly have issues with that, you can upgrade to 16GB for $80. Base storage is a much more respectable 256GB, but you can upgrade to 1TB if you want to. Overall, this is an excellent choice if you want a handheld experience with an included pen, a long battery life, and a solid build.

Victus by HP 15L — $580, was $780

There are a lot of excellent gaming PC deals out in the wild, but the Victus 15L is a perfect budget choice if you don’t know how to buy a gaming desktop. In terms of GPU, it’s running an RX 6400 Graphics, roughly equivalent to a GTX 1650 Ti if you’re unfamiliar with the AMD lineup. It’s on the lower end of GPUs, but luckily you can upgrade to an RTX 3060 Ti for $370, which we’d encourage since it’s one of the best graphics cards for 2k gaming. Alongside that, HP throws in an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, which is a powerful and efficient mid-range CPU, and while you can upgrade to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, it’s not worth it if you’re not a power user. On the other hand, upgrading the 8GB RAM to 16GB might be worth the extra $70, if only for quality of life. Another thing we’d likely upgrade is the storage since you only get a 256GB SSD, which will run out quickly. You can either upgrade to a 1TBSSD for $170 or, the better option, in our opinion, grab a secondary 1TB HDD for $59. We’d also definitely grab the upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for an extra $10; it’s well worth it in the long run, even if you don’t do any other upgrades here!

Victus by HP Laptop — $750, was $1,050

The HP Victus 16 is an excellent gaming laptop out of the box, with an RTX 3050 under the hood, it’s an entry-level GPU, but it’s still relatively powerful for gaming. Luckily, the FHD display that runs at 165Hz won’t tax it too much, but if you are tech-savvy, you can optimize the graphics on a game-by-game basis to what you find most important. For example, for Fortnite or CS:GO, you might be more interested in higher frame rates, while you’ll want better graphics in single-player games. The CPU is a mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and is quite efficient, so it helps a lot with the battery life, which is already a little bit poor. As for RAM, you get 16GB of DDR5, the fastest on the market, and 512GB of SSD space to work with, which should last a while. Overall, this is one of the better gaming laptop deals if you want something to game on that’s both versatile and budget-oriented.

HP Spectre x360 — $1,000, was $1,250

The HP Spectre X360 is another high-end convertible that packs a punch. The base model comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U and 8GB of RAM, which is likely to be more than enough for most folks, although you can upgrade it to 16GB of RAM for an extra $60. You can also go up to an Intel i7-1255U and 16GB of RAM for $210 and up to 32 GB, giving you many options for how to customize the Spectre X360. If you’re not a heavy user and want a mid-range laptop, the i5 and 16GB combination will be more than enough. As for the screen, it’s a lovely 13.5-inch display with a WUXGA+ resolution, and it can be upgraded up to $110, which might not be worth it for a screen this small. Either way, you still get the excellent multi-touch experience with the pen, so it’s great to have it in handheld mode. As for storage, it starts at 512GB and goes to 2TB, which might be a bit overkill, but it would make sense if you do a lot of editing work. As you can see, the Spectre X360 easily makes it on our list of best 2-in-1 laptops, especially given the great price and customizability.

OMEN by HP 25L — $1,230, was $1,750

If you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch but want a high-end gaming rig, this HP 25L will do it for you, especially since it comes with an RTX 3070. That means you can take advantage of most gaming monitor deals with a 2k resolution and 144Hz refresh rate since the RTX 3070 can handle those reasonably well. If you’re into editing work like audio or video production, the Intel Core i7-12700 will serve you well, and you can even do a bit of streaming to Twitch or Youtube if you feel brave enough! As for storage, you get a 512GB SSD for your boot device and a 1TB HDD for everything else, which is more than enough for most folk, and you won’t likely run out of space soon. Overall, for being just over $1,200, this HP 25L is surprisingly powerful and well worth the buy if you can swing it.

