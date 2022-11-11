Are the early Black Friday laptop deals that you see still too expensive for your budget? Then you might want to go for a Chromebook instead, as these Chrome OS-powered laptops are generally less expensive than their Windows-based counterparts. They’re even cheaper with this year’s Black Friday Chromebook deals, with some going below $100.

If you’re interested, here are two offers from the early Walmart Black Friday deals: the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for $79, following a $19 discount to its original price of $98; and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for $99, after a $131 discount to its sticker price of $230. In addition to taking advantage of the very low prices on these Black Friday deals, taking advantage of either offer right now will help you avoid stock issues as we inch closer to the holidays.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook — $79, was $99

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution, and a chassis that can survive falling off a desk with its metal-reinforced corners. Inside the laptop are the AMD A4 processor, integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which may not look like much on paper, but they’re more than enough for your daily tasks because of the web-dependent Chrome OS — essentially Google’s Chrome browser, but reworked to serve as an operating system. Like all other Chromebooks, this device promises quick startups and snappy performance, even on low-end components. The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a 32GB hard drive for storage, which is pretty limited but not an issue because you’ll have access to the cloud to store your files, plus up to 10 hours of battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook — $99, was $230

Compared with the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, the most obvious advantage of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook is its larger 14-inch display with HD resolution, so you’ll have a wider view of the projects that you’re working on. Inside the laptop are the MediaTek MT8183 processor, ARM Mali-G72 MP3 graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which still offer fast performance when combined with Chrome OS, plus a 64GB eMMC for storage. You’ll also get up to 10 hours of battery life with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.

