The HP Memorial Day Sale 2021 has arrived, bringing a bunch of fantastic deals on some of its best laptops and best monitors available right now. That means there are savings of up to 47% to be enjoyed on everything from laptops aimed at the home office to gaming laptops for enjoying the latest titles. Whatever you’re looking for, you can save big right now. Even better, we’ve taken all the hard work out of things for you and rounded up the best Memorial Day sales available at HP right now. Be quick though — we’re expecting stock to be strictly limited on the best deals due to the great prices involved.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home office setup, then this 27-inch monitor from HP should keep you very happy. It has an ultra-thin design which will look great on your desk without breaking the bank. With built-in speakers, you won’t have to worry about finding the room or cash for external speakers either, ensuring everything looks super neat. A full HD display means it looks good, too, so you won’t mind staring at those spreadsheets quite so much any more.

HP 14z Laptop — $500, was $550

This HP 14z laptop doesn’t cost a fortune but it’s still good to go for any kind of productivity-based task, whether that’s for your work or if you need to take it to class. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage so it has everything you need for getting work done on the move. Alongside that is a 14-inch HD display and AMD Radeon graphics which could be useful. Long-lasting battery life and HP Fast Charge technology means you won’t have to worry about it taking ages to recharge either making it a really practical device for the majority of users.

HP 17t Laptop — $620, was $730

With a massive $110 saving to be had as part of the Memorial Day sales, the HP 17t laptop will look super appealing for anyone looking for some more power. It has the latest 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 8GB of RAM, and a massive 1TB of hard drive storage. Even better, it has a 17.3-inch HD+ display that looks gorgeous and means you won’t miss out on screen space while on the move. Despite that, it still supports HP Fast Charge and offers long-lasting battery life so you can work hard on the move without having to worry about running out of juice.

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop — $900, was $1,050

If you can’t decide between a new laptop or a new tablet, how about both? This HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop means you get the best of both worlds as you’re able to use it as a laptop before switching it over to a tablet any time you need to. Besides that hugely useful feature, it also has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor for speedy performance along with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 13.3-inch display is full HD, too, so it looks great.

HP OMEN 15t Laptop — $1,050, was $1,200

If gaming on the move is your thing then you will adore this HP OMEN 15t laptop. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s the latest GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card that will really wow you though which combined with its 15.6-inch full HD display will make the latest games look great. OMEN Tempest Cooling means you won’t have to worry about overheating either plus there’s great audio from Bang & Olufsen, too.

