HP Memorial Day Sale 2022: Save on laptops and gaming PCs

Memorial Day sales are in full swing now we’ve reached the big day, with the HP Memorial Day sale offering some great bargains on laptops and gaming PCs. The sale caters for all budgets, meaning whether you’re looking for a new Chromebook, gaming PC, laptop, or something else, the HP Memorial Day sale has something for you. With so many options, we’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch, so you know exactly what to spend your money on.

HP Chromebook 14 — $250, was $330

Why Buy:

Inexpensive Chromebook

Stylish design

Long battery life

Lightweight build

The best Chromebooks appreciate that convenience is often one of the main reasons why people consider buying one. This HP Chromebook offers a sleek design that looks good and weighs just 3.24 pounds so it’s easy to carry around with you. It has a 14-inch HD display so you can see plenty of what you’re doing on it. Alongside that, it uses an Intel Celeron processor, as well as 4GB of memory. It also has 32GB of eMMC storage which is sufficient for basic needs with the majority of your files stored on the cloud as you would expect with a Chromebook. Dual speakers and a 720p HD camera mean you can take video calls when needed, too. One final great feature is the ability to recharge the Chromebook to 50% in just 45 minutes.

HP Laptop 14 — $280, was $400

Why Buy:

Sleek design

Long-lasting battery

Reasonable specs for price

Built-in SD card reader

HP is one of the best laptop brands because it knows how to eke out value for money. With this HP 14-inch Laptop, it looks good while offering up long-lasting battery life and some reasonable specs. You get an Intel Celeron processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need to run Windows 11 with various productivity tasks such as when writing documents or creating presentations. You also get a built-in SD media card reader for transferring photos, as well as a 720p HD camera. Even its 14-inch screen is reasonably well designed for the price, offering 250 nits of brightness and limited bezels to avoid clouding your view. With HP Fast Charge support, you’re only ever 45 minutes away from 50% of charge, too.

HP Laptop 17 — $330, was $490

Why Buy:

Large display

Ergonomic lift-hinge design

Sustainable materials used

Fast Charge support

The HP 17-inch Laptop offers a sizeable 17-inch screen. That means it’s not quite as portable as the above laptops but if you’re looking to have more screen space on the move, it’s just the right size for that. The screen offers an HD+ resolution of 1,600 x 900 while also providing you with 250 nits of brightness so it’s pretty good for the price. Besides the screen, you also get an AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need for working on the move. In addition, the HP 17-inch Laptop also has a neat lift-hinge design that means your keyboard is elevated for a more natural and comfortable typing position, proving useful if you’re working for a while. And, of course, there’s HP Fast Charge support so you’re never far away from being recharged.

HP Pavilion Gaming PC — $500, was $700

Why Buy:

Ideal starter gaming PC

Cool design

Simple to upgrade

Includes keyboard and mouse

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is a great starter gaming PC. Offering reasonable specs to start out, its space-saving tower also opens up so you can upgrade some of its components at a later date. Essentially, it can grow as your gaming urge develops, or when your kids want more from their gaming time. It offers an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor along with 8GB of memory plus an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. Everything you need for some light gaming or when checking out older titles. With those kinds of specs, 256GB of SSD storage is plenty of storage for playing many games like Fortnite or similar. It even has cool aesthetics thanks to its customizable LED lights, plus it comes with a built-in memory card reader and a keyboard and optical mouse. You’re all good to go with your PC gaming adventure.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $550, was $780

Why Buy:

2-in-1 design

Touchscreen

B&O audio

Ideal for entertainment or presentations

The HP Pavilion x360 Convertible incorporates many of the elements you see within the best 2-in-1 laptops. Its most notable feature is its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display which offers edge-to-edge glass so it looks great. You can choose between four different modes or angles to find the right look for you, so it’s a great way of setting up a presentation or watching a show, before moving back to a regular laptop mode. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage so it’s fairly versatile when working on the move. HP Dual Speakers with Audio by B&O means it sounds as great as it looks too so you get a great audio visual experience whatever you’re doing.

HP Pavilion Gaming PC with RTX 3060 — $1,150, was $1,300

Why Buy:

Great graphics card

Plenty of storage space

Stylish look

5.1 surround sound

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU is keen to rival the best gaming desktops at this price. It has the same tower as the previous HP Pavilion so it looks understated yet stylish. Within that tower though, comes far more powerful hardware. That includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 16GB of memory. 16GB of memory is the sweet spot for PC gaming and it makes a huge difference when paired up with other good hardware. You also get the most important part of a gaming setup — a great graphics card. In this case, it’s the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB of dedicated VRAM, so performance is great. In addition, there’s 512GB of SSD storage for your most important files along with 1TB of standard HDD space so you simply won’t run out of room. With super-speedy boot-up times and performance, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU has it all right down to 5.1 surround sound output. It’s a great gaming system for the price.

