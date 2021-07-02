  1. Deals
Hurry! You can buy an HP mini-in-one monitor right now for ONLY $150

There are always some rotating desktop monitor deals available if you’re looking to increase your screen count, or need to replace an old monitor. You can also find some fantastic gaming monitor deals if you want something with a better refresh rate or resolution.

But every so often, you might be after something a little more specific like the HP Mini-in-One 23.8-inch Monitor that includes speakers, a mic, and a webcam built-in. Staples is offering the HP Mini-in-One for $150 today, which is nearly half off the full price. Better yet, it includes free shipping and delivery, or in-store pickup.

Not to be confused with an all-in-one computer, the HP Mini-in-One 23.8-inch HD LED Monitor is a standard display, like any other, with one exception, it includes built-in video conferencing support. A webcam rests just at the top, embedded within the bezel, and there’s a microphone too. That allows you to answer video calls, join Zoom discussions, and record videos without any additional hardware necessary.

The monitor employs TFT active matrix technology, with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080, at a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio. It also features a 60Hz refresh rate and a response time of greater than 10ms. For inputs, you get one DisplayPort and 6 USB ports. Presumably, those USBs are to connect an HP Pro or Elite Desktop Mini computer (which are not included). Also, can we just say that stand is absolutely stunning! If nothing else, this monitor will look fantastic in a minimalist desktop setup.

Staples is offering the HP 23.8-inch Mini-in-One Monitor right now for 48% off of $290. That means you’re getting the monitor for $150, with free shipping and delivery, which is a whopping $140 off the full price. That’s an awesome deal for a regular monitor, let alone one that includes a webcam, speakers, and mic built-in!

More desktop monitor deals available now

If you’re not interested in HP’s Mini-in-One Monitor that includes a webcam, speakers, and a mic, or you just want something bigger, there are a bunch of other deals available. To make it a little easier, we rounded up all of the best ones for you. See below.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$310 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

HP 27-Inch G4 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$160 $190
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its full HD display and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

AOC 27-Inch 1080p 60Hz IPS Monitor

$150 $200
Say goodbye to eyestrain with this monitor. It has a Low Blue mode that offers eye protection so you can work all day without discomfort. It also has a LED backlight display tech for clear visuals.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$350 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell
With on-page coupon

Lepow 14-Inch Portable 1080p IPS Monitor

$200 $220
Dual displays aren't just for desktops thanks to this 14-inch USB-powered monitor from Lepow, which features a 1080p IPS panel and is the perfect companion for laptops and mobile devices.
Buy at Amazon
Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for July 2021