An easy way to get not only the best visuals, but to totally immerse yourself in your work, content, or games, is with a top-performing monitor, like the ones you’ll find in these desktop monitor deals. If you browse Staples deals, you’ll find even more great discounts. And right now, you can get this 23-inch HP Mini-in-One HD Monitor with built-in Microphone, Speakers & Webcam, for only $150. That’s a huge discount — $140 off — from its regular price of $290. That’s nearly 50% off!

Why settle for less, visually, when you can have the most clear, detailed, colorful pictures, and tons of great features in this 23-inch HP Mini-in-One HD Monitor? Maximize your workspace and lose yourself in 23.8 inches of HD brilliance, with a built-in microphone, speakers, and webcam. Whether you’re dialing into class, meetings, or online games with friends, this is the kind of monitor that can serve all your needs.

The screen itself is 23.8 inches wide and has 1080p integrated FHD, as well as TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity, and 1920 x 1080 resolution for the clearest and most accurate details. Add to this a 16:9 aspect ratio for widescreen viewing, as well as viewing angles measuring 178 degrees (both vertical and horizontal) and you will have nothing short of absolutely brilliant imagery. And then you have the built-in microphone and camera, making this a monitor that not only immerses you, but can work for you as well. The speakers are front-facing, giving you a total audio experience featuring fully integrated sound — and you’ll never have to worry about cluttering your desk or work area with external speakers. Meanwhile, the built-in webcam sets you up for all your video chats and meetings.

It arrives with much of what you need, but this monitor is comes absolutely loaded with ports, to ensure that you can connect whatever devices you need — whether it’s your HP Elite Desktop Mini, another laptop, tablet, cameras; you name it. There are six USB ports, including a USB-C port for the fastest, most coherent transfer of data. This monitor is not simply an addition to the desktops found in these desktop computer deals — it’s a wonder to itself. And it can be yours, right now at Staples, for only $150.

