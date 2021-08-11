  1. Deals
HP monitor with built-in microphone is almost half off at Staples

HP 23 mini in one monitor featured

An easy way to get not only the best visuals, but to totally immerse yourself in your work, content, or games, is with a top-performing monitor, like the ones you’ll find in these desktop monitor deals. If you browse Staples deals, you’ll find even more great discounts.  And right now, you can get this 23-inch HP Mini-in-One HD Monitor with built-in Microphone, Speakers & Webcam, for only $150. That’s a huge discount — $140 off — from its regular price of $290. That’s nearly 50% off!

Why settle for less, visually, when you can have the most clear, detailed, colorful pictures, and tons of great features in this 23-inch HP Mini-in-One HD Monitor? Maximize your workspace and lose yourself in 23.8 inches of HD brilliance, with a built-in microphone, speakers, and webcam. Whether you’re dialing into class, meetings, or online games with friends, this is the kind of monitor that can serve all your needs.

The screen itself is 23.8 inches wide and has 1080p integrated FHD, as well as TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity, and 1920 x 1080 resolution for the clearest and most accurate details. Add to this a 16:9 aspect ratio for widescreen viewing, as well as viewing angles measuring 178 degrees (both vertical and horizontal) and you will have nothing short of absolutely brilliant imagery. And then you have the built-in microphone and camera, making this a monitor that not only immerses you, but can work for you as well. The speakers are front-facing, giving you a total audio experience featuring fully integrated sound — and you’ll never have to worry about cluttering your desk or work area with external speakers. Meanwhile, the built-in webcam sets you up for all your video chats and meetings.

It arrives with much of what you need, but this monitor is comes absolutely loaded with ports, to ensure that you can connect whatever devices you need — whether it’s your HP Elite Desktop Mini, another laptop, tablet, cameras; you name it. There are six USB ports, including a USB-C port for the fastest, most coherent transfer of data. This monitor is not simply an addition to the desktops found in these desktop computer deals — it’s a wonder to itself. And it can be yours, right now at Staples, for only $150.

More monitor deals

Looking for the right monitor to enhance your work, home, or gaming experience? Check out our roundup of the best monitor deals, below.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$300 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Element 27-Inch 1080p Monitor

$130 $180
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its large 27-inch full HD IPS panel and HDMI and VGA inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$445 $600
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell
Includes remote

Samsung M5 Series 27M50A 27-inch 1080p Smart Monitor with Streaming TV

$220 $250
With its built-in smart streaming capabilities (yes, just like a smart TV), the Samsung M5 Series 27-inch monitor is perfect for those who like to enjoy entertainment on their computers.
Buy at Newegg

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$350 $540
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

Lepow 14-Inch Portable 1080p IPS Monitor

$169 $200
Dual displays aren't just for desktops thanks to this 14-inch USB-powered monitor from Lepow, which features a 1080p IPS panel and is the perfect companion for laptops and mobile devices.
Buy at Amazon
