This 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $450 off

Beware gaming laptop deals that try to take advantage of shoppers with exorbitant prices for mediocre components. Here’s one that’s the opposite, with a relatively affordable price for powerful specifications — HP’s offer for the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop. From $1,700, the device is down to just $1,250 following a $450 discount, which you’ll be able to pocket if you proceed with the purchase right now. If you take too much time thinking about it, the bargain may already be expired by the time you get back.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop

Not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings on the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop, but you’ll also be prepared for the best upcoming PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll fully appreciate modern graphics on the gaming laptop’s 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, which is large enough so that you won’t need to invest in monitor deals for playing at home.

The HP Omen 17t gaming laptop gives you access to the Omen Gaming Hub, from where you can make different adjustments to the machine, including its performance and lighting options. The gaming laptop also features HP’s Omen Tempest cooling technology, which keeps it running at peak performance by preventing overheating even after you’ve been playing for hours. The HP Omen 17t gaming laptop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will have enough space for multiple games with all the updates that you need to download for them.

Gamers should be focused on laptop deals for devices that are designed to meet their needs, such as the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop. It’s currently on sale from HP for $1,250, for savings of $450 on its original price of $1,700. There’s no information on when the offer will end, so you need to assume the worst and think that there’s not much time left. If you want to get the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop delivered to your doorstep for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to complete the transaction immediately.

HP 4th of July Sale: Save on laptop, gaming PCs, and more
hp 15 6 inch laptop deal may 2023 15t featured image lifestyle

There are still several days until HP officially launches its 4th of July Sale, but for 48 hours, you can get your shopping done with early 4th of July deals from the computer brand. There are discounts on different kinds of laptops and desktop computers, including the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop that's powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Here, we've gathered some of the other top offers, but with time running out on HP's 4th of July Sneak Peek, you're going to want to complete your purchases right away.
HP Chromebook 14a -- $210, was $290

Chromebook deals are generally less expensive than offers for their Windows-based counterparts because they're equipped with cheaper components, but they still provide decent performance through Google's Chrome OS. The HP Chromebook 14a, for example, has the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but as a Chromebook, it's pretty quick because it primarily uses web-based apps instead of installed software. The device also features a 14-inch HD screen and a 32GB eMMC that's supplemented by cloud storage.

Dell is having a huge sale on some of its best laptops in Canada
Dell Power Your Perfect Summer devices promo with product images.

 

This content was produced in partnership with Dell Canada.
For anyone living in Canada, there are some fantastic laptop deals going on right now over at Dell. With a huge sale on, you can save up to $850 off a wide range of laptops including the coveted Dell XPS 15 as well as more budget-friendly offerings too. There are even savings to be had on gaming laptops, gaming desktops, monitors, and more. With so many different laptops featured as part of the sale, we recommend hitting the button below to see what's out there. There's sure to be an ideal match for you. If you'd prefer a little guidance, read on while we take you through some highlights.

Pre-order Samsung’s OLED G9 gaming monitor and get at $250 gift card
A side view of Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 2023.

Excited for the new Samsung OLED G9 Monitor that's out very soon? The monitor, which retails for $1200, and ships on July 7, but those who pre-order today will receive $250 worth of Samsung Credit to use towards another device, like a Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Frame TV, or anything else the manufacturer sells on its website. That's a pretty sweet deal on a highly sought-after monitor, even if we know that this is likely to be one of the more expensive monitor deals around for a while.

Why you should buy the Samsung OLED G9 Monitor
If money is no object or you're keen to invest heavily, Samsung makes some of the very best gaming monitors around. We've been hugely impressed with the brand's creations in recent years with the Samsung Odyssey G9 Series consistently featuring among the best curved gaming monitors list. We can't see the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 being any less than irresistible for someone wanting the ultimate setup.

