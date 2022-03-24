This HP Omen gaming PC deal cuts $350 off the price tag

While there’s a huge market for gaming laptops, high-end gaming desktops are a much smaller market primarily dominated by a few companies, and HP is one of them. In fact, HP Omen is a pretty big name in the gaming sphere, so grabbing one of these desktops at a low price can be quite a steal. If you’re hoping to pick one up without breaking the bank, HP has a great discount on an Omen 40L desktop, bringing the price down to $1,550, down from $1,900. That’s a nice $350 discount and is well built to sit among our best gaming PC deals.

What stands out in this build is that it uses both an AMD CPU and GPU, which is a nice change from the typical Intel and Nvidia setup you see and also tends to be a little bit cheaper overall. When it comes to gaming, the 40L has an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, which is among the best graphics cards. While it might struggle with the latest AAA games on the highest settings, it should be able to handle most games relatively easily at 1080p and 144Hz. As for the processor, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, among the best CPUs out there, will serve you well if you tend to play a lot of strategy or simulation games that like to eat up CPU power.

As for the other internals, you get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is excellent for a pre-built computer at this price point. The bigger surprise might be the 512GB WD Black PCIe, probably the best SDD for gaming out there, as well as a 1TB hard drive for secondary storage. If you’re a little bit computer savvy, we’d suggest buying another HDD for the operating system and keeping the 512GB WD Black for gaming only, but that may be a bit of extra work. You also get an 800W power supply, which leaves you some room for expansion down the road.

All in all, the Omen 40L is a well-rounded pre-built computer, and this sale from HP bringing it down to $1,550 makes it even better still. If you do end up grabbing the Omen 40L, consider pairing it with one of our gaming monitor deals.

