Save $550 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 today

Jennifer Allen
By
The left side view of the HP Omen 40L gaming PC, on a white background.

Snagging one of the best gaming PC deals is a great way to ensure you can play all the latest games with the minimum of hassle. Right now, one of the biggest highlights is the HP Omen 40L. The gaming desktop offers some fantastic specs and is normally priced at $2,150. At the moment, as part of HP’s flash sale, it’s down to $1,600 for a limited time only. A huge saving of $550, this is a great time to invest in an excellent gaming PC. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L

HP tops our look at the best gaming desktops so you can rest assured that the HP Omen 40L is worth your time and money. A sleek-looking gaming setup, it has a stylish window on the side so you can see all the innards of your system and you’re certainly going to be proud of what’s in there. The HP Omen 40L has an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Worried that isn’t enough storage for all your favorite games? It also has 1TB of regular hard drive storage so there’s plenty of room if you don’t mind some games being a little slower than others.

Of course, the heart of any gaming system and the thing that distinguishes it from the best desktop computers is the graphics card. The HP Omen 40L has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 which is a more powerful graphics card than you’d usually see at this price. Fortunately, HP has strategically placed plenty of fans to cut down on overheating plus it has the Omen Gaming Hub to help you overclock components or simply control the fans more easily.

The HP Omen 40L is designed in every way to be customizable right down to its tool-less design so you can easily upgrade and expand components as needed. Not that you’ll need to do so anytime soon. The sweet spot between a great pre-built gaming PC and building your own, the HP Omen 40L is sure to last you a long time. Don’t forget — it looks great, too, with up to eight distinct lighting zones including 4 RGB so you have extensive color customization.

Normally priced at $2,150, the HP Omen 40L is down to $1,600 for a limited time only as part of HP’s flash sale. An ideal time to buy, you’re going to love how much better your favorite games look when you’re playing on this sweet gaming desktop.

