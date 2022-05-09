 Skip to main content
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 GPU is $200 off today

Albert Bassili
By
Pre-built PCs can be a great option for those who don’t have the time or inclination to build a PC from scratch, which can certainly be a daunting task. Of course, there are a lot of different options out there, and that can be daunting as well, which is why we suggest this 40L from HP, a well-known brand, and some pretty great specs for the price. Even better, HP itself has discounted the PC, bringing it down to $1,950 from $2,150, a nice $200 discount.

Being a gaming PC, your first question will probably be about the GPU, and we’re happy to inform you that it’s an RTX 3070, a reasonably powerful card that should be able to handle a lot of games, although maybe not at the highest settings. That being said, you could probably hit 144Hz at 2K reasonably well with medium settings, and you can pair it pretty well with one of our gaming monitor deals. As for the CPU, it’s a pretty powerful 12th-gen Intel i7-12700K, one of the newest, in fact, and probably one of the best you’re going to find out there for this price point, and should be powerful enough to not only rip through most games but to support productivity software as well. It will also do relatively well with audio editing work or CPU-heavy apps, so if you have a lot of those, then you’re golden.

Besides that, you get 16 GB DDR4-3733 MHz, which is pretty great and about what we’d expect for a mid-to-high range gaming build, as well as a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD that runs at 7,200. Another nice addition that we love is the inclusion of an 800W 80 Plus Gold PSU, which isn’t something you see often. If you’re not familiar with 80 plus certification, 80 plus gold essentially means you’re going to get at least 87% of the power on the box depending on load, which itself means that you can feel comfortable upgrading parts down the line, including something like an RTX 3080 Ti.

If you’re looking for a quick and easy pre-built gaming PC purchase, this HP Omen 40L is excellent, especially given the deal from HP itself, bringing the price down to $1,950, a steal for all the included specs. That being said, if it’s a bit out of budget, then check out some of our other gaming PC deals, with picks for pretty much any budget.

