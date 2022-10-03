 Skip to main content
This HP Omen gaming PC with RTX 3070 is $500 cheaper today

Albert Bassili
By
The HP Omen 40L desktop gaming PC against a white background.

HP has done a great job with its gaming lineup of desktops and laptops under the Omen brand. Take the Omen 40L, for example — a higher-tier gaming PC that’s slightly less powerful than its 45L sibling, which is featured on our list of best gaming desktops. Even better, HP is currently running a sale on the 40L, and you can grab it for just $1,650, a whole $500 cheaper than its normal price of $2,150.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L Gaming Desktop

Right off the bat, the HP Omen 40L has excellent gaming performance power thanks to the included Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card, one of the best GPUs at the moment. You’ll easily manage to push 2K at 144Hz with the RTX 3070, which is generally the sweet spot for most games for 27-inch monitors and smaller, and because you aren’t hitting 4K, you can get a relatively budget-priced gaming monitor deals, which is a huge plus. The Omen 40L also comes with one of the newest CPUs, a 12th-gen Intel i7-12700K that’s unlocked, meaning that there’s the potential for overclocking, besides the fact that it’s already really fast out-of-the-box You’ll get a silky-smooth OS and productivity experience, and you can even stream to Twitch or YouTube without too much of an impact on resources.

This configuration also comes with two 8GB sticks of HyperX RAM, and since it’s running in dual-channel, you’ll get a nice bump in performance, although you could potentially do an upgrade down the line. Speaking of upgrades, you get an 800W 80Plus Gold PSU, so this PC has some room to grow, including possibly with an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. You could also potentially add more storage, although the system already comes with a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, so you’re not likely to run out of storage too quickly.

Overall, the HP Omen 40L Gaming Desktop is surprisingly robust, given the discounted price of $1,650, especially since the RTX 3070 alone can cost around $550, so the value is through the roof. That said, if you do want a few more options, there are some other excellent gaming PC deals for you check out.

