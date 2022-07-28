The HP Omen gaming PC is $500 off with today’s deal

HP is mostly known for business and student laptops, but if you’re browsing gaming PC deals looking for a good desktop, this Omen 45L may surprise you. In fact, this deal from HP discounts it down to $1,500 from $2,000, saving you a bit of money or opening the opportunity for you to do a couple of upgrades.

Why Should You Buy the HP Omen?

For starters, the base model comes with an RTX 3060, a moderately powerful GPU comparable to the RTX 2070, and should be able to handle most games relatively easily at even 2K and 144Hz refresh rate. That being said, if you plan to grab the best gaming monitor deal, you might consider upgrading the GPU, and while you can go all the way up to an RTX 3090 for an extra $1,160, it probably makes more sense to aim for the RTX 3070 Ti, or the RTX 3080 Ti if you have that extra cash burning a hole in your pocket. As for the CPU, you get a 12th-gen Intel i7- 12700K, a high-end CPU that should easily handle most tasks, with the option of upgrading to an i9-12900K if you’d like, although it’s not worth it if you don’t do a lot of CPU-intensive tasks, and is better spent on the GPU or another component.

Speaking of the other components, the base model comes with 16GB of RAM, which should be enough for pretty much everybody, although if you’re a power user, you can upgrade to either 32GB or 64GB. Storage is on the smaller side, with a 512GB SSD, although you can upgrade your primary storage up to a 2TB SSD NVMe, and grab the secondary storage that’s either a 1TB or 2TB HDD, which is probably the upgrade to go for if you don’t need the super-fast loading speeds of SSDs. Also, one upgrade we suggest grabbing is the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 upgrade for only $10; it’s well worth it, even if you don’t upgrade anything else.

As you can see, the HP Omen 45L is a great mid-range gaming desktop that you can customize to be a real beast if you want it to, and with the deal from HP bringing it down to $1,500 from $2,000, you can leverage that $500 discount for worthwhile upgrades.

