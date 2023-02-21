 Skip to main content
Play Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy with this gaming laptop for $850

Jennifer Allen
By
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

If you’re keen to play the latest games on the move, while also saving some money, you need one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Today, HP has the HP Omen 16-inch laptop for $850 instead of $1,300. A saving of $450 is pretty impressive, but the deal ends when today does, so you really haven’t got many hours left to check it out. It’s a great laptop for playing games or working well on the move, so let’s take a quick look at why it’s so essential.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16-inch laptop

The HP Omen 16-inch laptop is packed with great hardware for the price. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, along with 512GB of SSD storage. Additionally, there’s the all-important graphics card — an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. Granted, such specs won’t be able to play Hogwarts Legacy at the highest quality as the game is pretty demanding, but you won’t have an issue playing it at low specs. It’s a similar story for Elden Ring which is still going to look great at any quality level, thanks to its open-world glory.

While the HP Omen may not be one of the best gaming laptops around, it’s still worth checking out at this price. Besides those core specs, it’s been well-designed thanks to HP being one of the best laptop brands at the moment. That means you get a 16.1-inch full HD display that has narrow bezels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and technology that cuts down on blue light emissions. A large screen is great for being more immersed in your favorite games, even while on the move. You also get audio by Bang & Olufsen along with an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera for taking video calls, and Omen Tempest Cooling to keep your laptop running optimally even after long gaming sessions.

Finally, an RGB backlit keyboard with 26-key rollover anti-ghosting key technology ensures the gaming credentials are strong here, especially for the price. There are even plenty of USB ports so you can easily plug all your accessories in.

Normally priced at $1,300, the HP Omen 16-inch laptop is down to $850 for a limited time only at HP. When we say limited, the deal ends when today ends so you haven’t got long to save $450. If you’re looking to game on the move in a more impressive way, you’re going to need to be quick.

Save $100 on this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook for Presidents Day
Bruce Brown
By Bruce Brown
February 20, 2023 3:30PM
Someone using the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i in tent mode.

You can start now if you've been waiting for the first sizable sales event of the year to shop for the best laptop deals. The 2023 Presidents Day sales are in full swing with a full slate of laptop deals from the major brands for all purposes. You won't find a better deal than Lenovo's sale for its IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook. Powered by an Intel CPU and a 15.6-inch display, this versatile 2-in-1 laptop is on sale for just $329, a $100 discount from the usual $429 list price. Whether you're shopping for a laptop for a student, for remote working, or for more casual use, buy this Lenovo laptop for its multitasking capabilities, long battery life, and bargain price. Inventory levels could be an issue at this price, so don't hesitate.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook
The Lenovo Presidents Day sale includes a full range of laptop models and price savings, but the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook deal can't be beaten for its multi-purpose design. You can use the IdeaPad Flex 3i as a conventional laptop, a tablet with a backward display, or in a tent mode for presentations or to enjoy streaming videos. In addition, Intel CPU power and onboard UHD graphics processing drive IdeaPad's 15.6-inch diagonal-measure touch screen display in 1920 by 1080 pixel full HD resolution for productivity software, browsing, and video play.

Read more
It’s Presidents Day, and this Lenovo laptop is discounted to $240
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 20, 2023 1:45PM
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

Lenovo laptop deals are getting sweeter and sweeter this Presidents Day, and we're particularly keen on this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i deal. Normally priced at $375, you can snap up the stylish laptop for just $240 working out at a saving of $135 or 36%. A great offer for anyone looking for a cheap way to work on the move, this is one of the better value laptop deals around. If you know it's for you, hit the buy button or keep reading while we lay out why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i
Coming from one of the best laptop brands is always a good start, and that's definitely the case with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. While it may not rival the best laptops, it's robustly built and offers essential hardware for getting work done on the move. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. It's nice to see double the storage space you often see with cheap laptops, and it certainly helps with allowing you to save files locally rather than solely on the cloud.

Read more
Best Antivirus Deals: Protect your PC or Mac from just $25
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 20, 2023 12:50PM
norton 360 deluxe with lifelock deal best buy december 2021 antivirus shutterstock stock image

The best antivirus deals offer you great protection for your devices in a nice and simple-to-use package. Right now, there are some great antivirus deals out there so we've narrowed things down to the highlights of the bunch. Read on while we guide you through the best options and explain why you should consider them.
Today's Best Antivirus Deals
NortonLifeLock 360 Deluxe -- $25, was $90

Why Buy

Read more