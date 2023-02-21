If you’re keen to play the latest games on the move, while also saving some money, you need one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Today, HP has the HP Omen 16-inch laptop for $850 instead of $1,300. A saving of $450 is pretty impressive, but the deal ends when today does, so you really haven’t got many hours left to check it out. It’s a great laptop for playing games or working well on the move, so let’s take a quick look at why it’s so essential.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16-inch laptop

The HP Omen 16-inch laptop is packed with great hardware for the price. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, along with 512GB of SSD storage. Additionally, there’s the all-important graphics card — an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. Granted, such specs won’t be able to play Hogwarts Legacy at the highest quality as the game is pretty demanding, but you won’t have an issue playing it at low specs. It’s a similar story for Elden Ring which is still going to look great at any quality level, thanks to its open-world glory.

While the HP Omen may not be one of the best gaming laptops around, it’s still worth checking out at this price. Besides those core specs, it’s been well-designed thanks to HP being one of the best laptop brands at the moment. That means you get a 16.1-inch full HD display that has narrow bezels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and technology that cuts down on blue light emissions. A large screen is great for being more immersed in your favorite games, even while on the move. You also get audio by Bang & Olufsen along with an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera for taking video calls, and Omen Tempest Cooling to keep your laptop running optimally even after long gaming sessions.

Finally, an RGB backlit keyboard with 26-key rollover anti-ghosting key technology ensures the gaming credentials are strong here, especially for the price. There are even plenty of USB ports so you can easily plug all your accessories in.

Normally priced at $1,300, the HP Omen 16-inch laptop is down to $850 for a limited time only at HP. When we say limited, the deal ends when today ends so you haven’t got long to save $450. If you’re looking to game on the move in a more impressive way, you’re going to need to be quick.

