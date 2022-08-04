Not all laptop deals are worth your hard-earned money, as some of the machines on sale come with obsolete components and outdated features. That’s not the case with the HP Pavilion, a reliable laptop that will be able to keep up with all your tasks for work or school. It’s a tempting purchase because HP is selling the device with a $320 discount, pulling its price down to a more affordable $660 from its original price of $980. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, so if you want to buy the HP Pavilion laptop for much cheaper than usual, you better hurry.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands, with machines that are known for the reliability. The HP Pavilion laptop pairs this with powerful performance from its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and it’s also got 16GB of RAM, which is recommended if you’re planning to run intensive apps or do any form of content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. For multitaskers, you won’t experience any crashes or slowdowns when switching between several apps on the HP Pavilion.

The best laptops offer gorgeous screens that are easy on the eyes, like the 15.6-inch Full HD display of the HP Pavilion. It’s great for watching streaming content when you’re taking a break, as the laptop also features Audio by B&O for top-quality sound. The HP Pavilion also comes with a 512GB SSD, which provides ample space for your apps and files, and it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using the laptop as soon as you unbox it.

HP’s $320 discount for the HP Pavilion is one of the best HP laptop deals that you can avail right now, but we don’t think there’s much time left on the offer because of the popularity of the brand’s products. The laptop, which you can buy for just $660 instead of its sticker price of $980, is the perfect companion for students or if you work from home. Before the price of the HP Pavilion goes back to normal, it’s highly recommended that you click that Buy Now button.

Editors' Recommendations