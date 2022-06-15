This HP Pavilion laptop deal cuts $350 off the price tag

If you’re on the hunt for an excellent daily-driver laptop, there are a few things you should consider. Look for a computer that’s well-designed, powerful, and offers great value for money. One laptop that ticks all of these boxes is the HP Pavilion, and you can find it today on HP’s website as part of the HP laptop deals. Right now, you can pick up the 15-inch model for only $630, a huge $350 discount from the regular price of $980. That’s easily one of the best laptop deals available right now. Keep reading to discover what makes this a great choice.

HP is well-known for making some of the best laptops on the market, and this one is no different. Despite its affordable price point, the HP Pavilion Laptop has the power to compete against devices that are several times more expensive. This slick computer is packing an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1195G7, a powerful quad-core chip with a max clock speed of up to 5.0GHz. This should make running processor-intensive tasks and using the OS a breeze. You also get 16GB of DDR4 memory in dual-channel mode, which is perfect for multitasking and general productivity. For storage, you get a 512GB m.2 SSD with fast read and write speeds.

All these components are contained in a sleek, compact body that’s easy to carry with you on the go. The display is another highlight: A 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel with great viewing angles and thin bezels. Combined with the dual speaker setup, the Pavilion can be an excellent media-consumption device when you’re on the go. If you need to hop into video calls, there’s also a 720p HD camera with digital microphones. To further enhance your productivity, you also get a full-sized keyboard with a number pad — perfect for working on spreadsheets.

Right now, you can pick up this great laptop for a rock-bottom price on the HP website. Get the HP Pavilion 15 for only $630, a massive $350 off the standard price tag of $980. You won’t find a better deal on a powerful productivity machine today. This deal could end anytime, so make sure to hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible!

