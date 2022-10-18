HP’s classic student laptop is super cheap today

Shoppers looking for student laptop deals may not need to look further than HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion 15t, which is currently available with a $370 discount that brings its price down to a more affordable $630 from its sticker price of $1,000. It’s known as a reliable device that provides amazing value for money, so laptop deals involving the HP Pavilion 15t are almost always quick to go. Grab this chance to buy the machine for much cheaper than usual while you still can.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15t laptop

Students require a laptop with dependable performance, and that’s what you’ll get with the HP Pavilion 15t as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It also comes with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide for running intensive applications or engaging in any form of content creation. These specifications mirror some of the best laptops, so whether you’re multitasking between apps to finish a project, editing videos and photos, or doing similar schoolwork, you won’t be disappointed with the HP Pavilion 15t.

There’s enough space for all your important software and files on the HP Pavilion 15t’s 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using the laptop as soon as you unbox it. It’s got a 15.6-inch Full HD display with flicker-free technology so that working on the laptop is easy on the eyes, and it supports the HP Fast Charge feature that can restore about 50% of the device’s battery in just 45 minutes of charging. The HP Pavilion 15t will also let you look and sound clear during online classes with the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones.

Any student will largely benefit from having the HP Pavilion 15t as their companion, so don’t miss this opportunity to buy the device with a $370 discount from HP laptop deals. You’ll only have to pay $630 instead of its original price of $1,000, but we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer. Click that Buy Now button and finalize your purchase as fast as possible, because HP may take down this deal for the HP Pavilion 15t at any moment.

Editors' Recommendations