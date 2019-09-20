From making reports and presentations to editing photos and doing school stuff, laptops have truly become a necessity. If you need one for school, work, or entertainment, you may want to check out this massive deal on the HP Pavilion 15z laptop (mineral silver model with standard configurations).

This HP laptop will normally set you back $1,300, but a huge 61% discount brings its price down to $510. Order this laptop today and enjoy a significant savings of $790.

The Pavilion 15z laptop belongs to HP’s family of solid midrange laptops. It comes equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1,388 x 768 pixels. The touchscreen is nicely responsive, with decent viewing angles and cool color temperatures. The screen can get a bit dim, though, especially when used in direct sunlight. Nonetheless, the picture quality is impressive, whether you’re watching a movie, reading, or scrolling through social media.

Sound quality is also a strong suit of this unit. It comes with high-quality Bang & Olufsen speakers as well as HP’s audio boost technology. Overall sound quality is superb and does not distort even when the volume is up high. Where it is lacking, however, is in the bass it offers up, but you can always pair it with headphones or speakers for that extra thump.

At the heart of the Pavilion 15z laptop is the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor backed by 16GB of SDRAM. Performance is solid especially for everyday productivity and basic gaming. Tasks like web browsing, word processing, and even some image editing run without a snag. It’s a match with most and even well ahead of some laptops in a similar price range.

When it comes to battery, it all boils down on how you use it. Continuous video streaming over Wi-Fi reports a runtime of up to five hours, up to eight hours for basic computing tasks, and about 13 hours for when used minimally and without Wi-Fi. The key takeaway is that it can last you through an entire day of work or school.

A decent laptop doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg, especially with HP’s deal on its Pavilion 15z laptop. Score the mineral silver with the standard configurations at a much lower price of $510.

