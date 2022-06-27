Hurry and buy this HP gaming PC while it’s only $600 today

You shouldn’t settle for basic desktop computer deals if you’re planning to play video games, but you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars either, especially if you’re on a tight budget. That’s because you have affordable options like the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, which is currently even cheaper from HP with a $100 discount that lowers its price to just $600 from its original price of $700. It’s not going to rival the best gaming desktops in terms of performance, but it’s going to be enough to play most of today’s video games.

We’re not sure how long HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop will last, but it may get sold out quickly because a gaming PC for only $600 is a steal. If you’re on the hunt for a gaming machine, and you’ve already invested in gaming monitor deals and accessories like a responsive keyboard and mouse, don’t miss this opportunity to buy the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for even cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy this HP gaming PC

Gaming desktops perform better with more powerful and expensive components, but you don’t need to shell out an exorbitant amount if you want a machine that can support PC gaming. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, with its AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor and AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, is good enough to introduce you to the wonders of modern video games. It’s also equipped with 8GB of RAM, which is sufficient if you like playing older games, or you’re fine with sacrificing detail or frame rate to run more recent titles, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. You can eventually upgrade to 16GB of RAM, which is also one of the biggest benefits of going with a gaming PC — you can easily swap components with better ones, whenever you’re able to afford them.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which should provide enough space for a few games at a time. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so as soon as the gaming PC boots up, you can start installing or downloading games right away. The CPU’s design is sleek and compact, which will allow you to save space on your desk, and it also has customizable LED lights for added style. If you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop will be able to keep up without overheating due to its enhanced thermal solution.

Gamers on a budget will find it tough to search for a better offer than HP’s $100 discount for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, which brings its price further down to $600 from its original price of $700. You have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the price cut though, because it’s unclear if it will still be available tomorrow. Don’t hesitate — finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

