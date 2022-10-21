 Skip to main content
Save $370 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 512GB SSD

Aaron Mamiit
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC (new model)

HP’s gaming PC deals currently include a $350 discount for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, so you’ll only have to pay $950 instead of its sticker price of $1,300. It’s a great choice for gamers who don’t need the portability from gaming laptop deals, but if you want to grab it, you need to hurry and finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long the offer will last.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

According to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, the first two things that you need to consider are the processor and GPU. For the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, it’s the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, which combine for powerful performance that showcases the neck-and-neck race in the AMD vs Intel rivalry. They’re paired with 16GB of RAM, which is enough for most gamers, says our guide on how much RAM do you need, and a good baseline for modern gaming systems as it meets or exceeds the recommended requirements for most of today’s most popular games, such as Fortnite and Apex Legends. You’ll just need to invest in gaming monitor deals if you want to fully appreciate the graphics that the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is capable of churning out.

The sleek design of the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop not only saves space, but it also makes it easy to swap the gaming PC’s components whenever you’ve saved up enough for upgrades. Like most of the best gaming desktops, it offers ample space for several AAA games with all their updates and DLCs as it’s equipped with a 1TB HDD and a 512GB SSD, and it’s ready for use right after connecting with the necessary accessories as Windows 11 Home is pre-installed.

Gamers who want to upgrade their gaming PC, and those who are planning to buy one for the first time, are highly recommended to take advantage of HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. It’s yours for $950 instead of its original price of $1,300, for savings of $350 that you can spend on video games and accessories. Add the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop to your cart now and check out immediately so that you’ll be able to take advantage of the lowered price, which may disappear at any moment.

