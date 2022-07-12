Today's Best HP Gaming PC Prime Day Deal

 Skip to main content
HP’s Prime Day deals dropped this gaming PC to just $575

Aaron Mamiit
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.

HP, which is attempting to take advantage of the increased online shopping activity because of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, has rolled out a for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. This HP gaming PC Prime Day deal makes the machine even more affordable at just $575, compared to its original price of $625.

If you don’t need the portability that’s promised by Prime Day gaming laptop deals, then this HP gaming PC Prime Day deal is the better option if you want a new gaming setup. It’s unclear if this price cut for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop will last through Amazon’s annual shopping event, so it would be a wise idea to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion gaming PC

It’s nowhere near as powerful as the high-end models of the best gaming desktops, but for an affordable rig that may serve as your entry point to modern PC gaming, you can’t go wrong with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. It’s capable of running today’s most popular games such as Fortnite with its 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and you can get away with its 8GB of RAM if you like playing older titles or you don’t mind sacrificing detail or frame rates, according to this guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. A separate guide on how much RAM do you need recommends 16GB of RAM for gaming PCs, to which you can eventually upgrade once you’ve saved up enough. One of the advantages of buying a gaming desktop is that you can easily upgrade most of its components, and more RAM should be at the top of your list.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop also features a 256GB SSD, which should be enough space for a few games with all their necessary updates, and it comes with Windows 11 Home so that you can start installing games as soon as you hook up the gaming PC to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. These components are protected by a sleek and space-saving chassis that’s equipped with LED lights you can customize depending on your mood or the game you’re playing.

If you’re among the gamers who find themselves enjoying so much that they play for several hours at a time, you don’t have to worry about overheating with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. It’s got an enhanced thermal solution that will keep the PC cool and quiet, even when you’re running demanding games. This reliability, in addition to its relatively affordable price, makes this HP gaming PC Prime Day deal a must-buy for gamers on a tight budget.

