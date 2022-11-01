 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry — this HP gaming PC is under $500 right now

Albert Bassili
By
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.

It can be daunting figuring out how to build a PC from scratch, which is why we appreciate pre-built PCs such as this HP Pavilion Gaming PC. Not only does it have some impressive specs under the hood with a great brand name, similar to the Asus RoG, but it also comes with a reasonable price tag, especially with this deal from Walmart bringing it down to $449 — a $190 discount on its regular $639 price.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Gaming PC

In terms of GPU, this HP Pavilion Gaming PC comes with an AMD Radeon RX 5500, roughly equivalent to a GTX 1660. If you’re familiar with that, then you know it isn’t quite that powerful, but it can run some of the more popular online games, such as Fortnite, Rocket League, CS:GO, etc. In fact, you can probably pair it with one of these gaming monitor deals that run at 1080p and 144Hz refresh rate, although it might struggle on higher graphical settings. Luckily you also get the AMD Ryzen 5600G CPU, which is moderately powerful and great whether you’re gaming or doing some productivity or editing work; plus, this AMD-AMD lineup means that the overall price can be kept relatively low, so we’re happy.

As for RAM, you get 8GB of DDR4, which is in the lower end, but it’s relatively easy to upgrade on a desktop PC. Storage might also be something you’ll want to upgrade since you only get a 256GB SSD, and some of that is already eaten by the Windows OS, so unless you’re only playing two or three games, you might start running into issues. You also get a keyboard and mouse thrown in, although you may want to check out these wireless mouse deals if you want to be a bit more competitive online.

The HP Pavilion Gaming PC sits in an interesting place since it’s not that powerful to play the most modern games, but it is a good enough platform to play free-to-play and expand in the future. Its most significant selling point, though, is the incredibly cheap $449 deal price you get from Walmart, although if you want something a bit more powerful, we suggest looking at these gaming PC deals for some alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Best Microsoft Surface Laptop deals: Prices from $410
A woman using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while sitting on a block.
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative has an early Black Friday deal today
The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with stylus and keyboard against a white background.
Best Microsoft Office deals for November 2022
Students using Microsoft Office software on their laptops outside.
Best cheap printer deals for November 2022
Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.
Best Verizon new customer deals for November 2022
Verizon 5G Super Bowl
Best laser printer deals: Save on Brother and Canon today
A person uses a smartphone to print something with a Brother MFC-L2710DW wireless monochrome laser printer on an office table.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live stream: How to watch the fight tonight
jake paul vs anderson silva live stream ppv feature
Can you watch Hocus Pocus 2 for free on Halloween?
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy stand in a convenience store in a scene from Hocus Pocus 2.
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $440 off right now
A right-side view of a Dell G16
Is there a Disney Plus deal available in October 2022?
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.
Hurry and save $500 on the Dell XPS 17 before stock runs out
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.