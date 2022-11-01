Hurry — this HP gaming PC is under $500 right now

It can be daunting figuring out how to build a PC from scratch, which is why we appreciate pre-built PCs such as this HP Pavilion Gaming PC. Not only does it have some impressive specs under the hood with a great brand name, similar to the Asus RoG, but it also comes with a reasonable price tag, especially with this deal from Walmart bringing it down to $449 — a $190 discount on its regular $639 price.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Gaming PC

In terms of GPU, this HP Pavilion Gaming PC comes with an AMD Radeon RX 5500, roughly equivalent to a GTX 1660. If you’re familiar with that, then you know it isn’t quite that powerful, but it can run some of the more popular online games, such as Fortnite, Rocket League, CS:GO, etc. In fact, you can probably pair it with one of these gaming monitor deals that run at 1080p and 144Hz refresh rate, although it might struggle on higher graphical settings. Luckily you also get the AMD Ryzen 5600G CPU, which is moderately powerful and great whether you’re gaming or doing some productivity or editing work; plus, this AMD-AMD lineup means that the overall price can be kept relatively low, so we’re happy.

As for RAM, you get 8GB of DDR4, which is in the lower end, but it’s relatively easy to upgrade on a desktop PC. Storage might also be something you’ll want to upgrade since you only get a 256GB SSD, and some of that is already eaten by the Windows OS, so unless you’re only playing two or three games, you might start running into issues. You also get a keyboard and mouse thrown in, although you may want to check out these wireless mouse deals if you want to be a bit more competitive online.

The HP Pavilion Gaming PC sits in an interesting place since it’s not that powerful to play the most modern games, but it is a good enough platform to play free-to-play and expand in the future. Its most significant selling point, though, is the incredibly cheap $449 deal price you get from Walmart, although if you want something a bit more powerful, we suggest looking at these gaming PC deals for some alternatives.

