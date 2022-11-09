This RTX 3060 gaming PC is under $1,000 at Walmart today

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started early this year. By doing so, it gives shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now instead of having to wait, all while enjoying Black Friday prices immediately. One of the best deals for gamers right now is on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. Normally priced at $1,499, it’s down to $999 for a limited time only, saving you a sizeable $500 off the usual price. A considerable discount, if you’ve been looking to buy a new gaming PC, we’re here to tell you why this is the one for you. Buy it now while stock lasts.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

One of the best value Black Friday gaming PC deals available today, the HP Pavilion packs a lot into its stylish yet understated black and green shell. That includes a powerful Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory. It also has two hard drives in the form of one speedy SSD-based one of 512GB in size, as well as 1TB of regular storage space for storing files that you don’t need to access so quickly. It’s the ideal combo for anyone looking to have a lot of games installed at once.

Additionally, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop’s gaming prowess comes from its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. A good quality graphics card for the price, it’s a reliable bet for all the latest games. The system may not quite rival the best gaming desktops but at this price, it’s well worth your time and money. It’s well-designed too with a series of USB ports and other connectors all located on the front so that it’s easy to hook up all your accessories without needing to dig around to find the right ports. On the back are HDMI and VGA ports for hooking up your monitor so you can soon forget about those cables. Stylish to look at, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop will suit your gaming den or even home office without standing out excessively.

Normally priced at $1,499, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is down to only $999 right now at Walmart. A great price on an equally great gaming desktop, you’re sure to be delighted with the results here. Buy it now before you miss out on this excellent bargain.

