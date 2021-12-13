Gamers who are shopping for a new gaming desktop should take advantage of today’s discounts for Green Monday, which is one of the busiest shopping days in the retail industry. There’s no shortage of gaming PC deals if you look around, but it might be tough to find a better offer than HP’s $100 price cut for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, which brings the CPU’s price down to $700 from its original price of $800.

According to Digital Trends’ gaming desktop buying guide, the component at the heart of the computer is its processor, and the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop won’t let you down with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. Supported by 8GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super, the gaming PC is capable of running the latest games without crashes and slowdowns. It also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which is more than enough space to have a few games installed and fully updated at the same time.

The best gaming desktops aren’t just powerful — they look great, too, and the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is certainly a head turner with its sleek design and customizable LED lights. The gaming PC also features a robust power supply that can handle component upgrades once you’re ready, as well as an enhanced thermal solution that will keep it cool and quiet even after playing for several hours, and with demanding games on deck. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop won’t just be a valuable companion for gamers now, it’s also ready for future games once you install better components that can handle the requirements.

For a gaming PC that will be able to keep up with the required specifications of modern video games, you won’t be disappointed with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. It’s an even better choice with HP’s $100 discount, which slashes the CPU’s price to just $700 from its original price of $800. The deal could disappear at any moment, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

