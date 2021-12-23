  1. Deals
Last chance to get this HP gaming PC for $550

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Pavilion TG01-2170m gaming PC.

If you’re planning to take advantage of gaming PC deals, you don’t have to prepare thousands of dollars in order to purchase a reliable machine. There’s no shortage of options out there, including HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop that brings its price down by $100 to $550, from its original price of $650. This is a deal that you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of, as it can disappear at any moment.

Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop focuses on the processor, graphics card, and RAM, and the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM to make it capable of running the latest games. The PC also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which is more than enough space to have multiple games installed at a time, and Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The best gaming desktops aren’t just focused on performance, as they also offer unique designs. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop follows suit with its compact and sleek exterior, with customizable LED lights that you can change depending on your mood. It also comes with an enhanced thermal solution that keeps the computer cool and quiet, even when you’re running games at the most advanced settings, and a robust power supply that keeps the PC ready for component upgrades.

For a computer that will meet the requirements of modern gaming, you can’t go wrong with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. It’s an even more attractive option because of HP’s $100 discount, which lowers its price to an even more affordable $550 from its original price of $650. This might be your last chance to avail of the offer, so if you want to purchase the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for this special price, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming PC deals

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is a solid choice, but there are other options if you want to take a look around. Whether you want an even cheaper machine or a more powerful CPU, you’ll find something that fits your needs from the best gaming PC deals that we’ve gathered.

ABS Master Gaming PC (Core i5-11400F, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,300 $1,400
Boosted RAM, one of Nvidia's best new RTX-series graphics cards, a boatload of storage space, and a stylish case with RGB fans. What's not to love? more
Buy at Newegg

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$695 $795
Pre-built gaming PCs are a good way to save money if you can't build, especially when you get a powerful AMD processor, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce graphics card. more
Buy at HP

ABS Master PC (Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,600
Stay in the flow with this GeForce RTX 3060 Ti-powered powered ABS desktop. Handle creative projects with ease, immerse yourself in your favorite video games, and do anything else you need a PC to do. more
Buy at Newegg

Asus ROG Strix GL10 Gaming PC (Ryzen 5-3600X, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$899
Asus always delivers a lot of value, and this ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop PC is priced well and nicely equipped to handle modern 1080p gaming. more
Buy at Walmart

Ipason Gaming PC (Ryzen3, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GT 1030 4GB, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD)

$580
A basic -- and very affordable -- gaming desktop. Ideal for work and for playing more casual games like Fortnite. more
Buy at Newegg

Kepler Systems Genesis Gaming PC (Core i5, Geforce GTX 750, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD)

$550
It's pretty basic with a GTX 750 GPU, but for the price, this gaming desktop is plenty capable of running casual titles like Fortnite. more
Buy at Amazon
