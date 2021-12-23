Last chance to get this HP gaming PC for $550

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re planning to take advantage of gaming PC deals, you don’t have to prepare thousands of dollars in order to purchase a reliable machine. There’s no shortage of options out there, including HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop that brings its price down by $100 to $550, from its original price of $650. This is a deal that you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of, as it can disappear at any moment.

Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop focuses on the processor, graphics card, and RAM, and the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM to make it capable of running the latest games. The PC also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which is more than enough space to have multiple games installed at a time, and Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The best gaming desktops aren’t just focused on performance, as they also offer unique designs. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop follows suit with its compact and sleek exterior, with customizable LED lights that you can change depending on your mood. It also comes with an enhanced thermal solution that keeps the computer cool and quiet, even when you’re running games at the most advanced settings, and a robust power supply that keeps the PC ready for component upgrades.

For a computer that will meet the requirements of modern gaming, you can’t go wrong with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. It’s an even more attractive option because of HP’s $100 discount, which lowers its price to an even more affordable $550 from its original price of $650. This might be your last chance to avail of the offer, so if you want to purchase the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for this special price, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming PC deals

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is a solid choice, but there are other options if you want to take a look around. Whether you want an even cheaper machine or a more powerful CPU, you’ll find something that fits your needs from the best gaming PC deals that we’ve gathered.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations